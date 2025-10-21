LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Becoming New Hub For Hamas? US Report Claims Naji Zaheer Attending 'Death To Israel' Rallies With LeT, JeM Leaders

A new US-based report by the Middle East Forum warns that Hamas is expanding its influence in Pakistan. The report reveals Hamas representative Naji Zaheer’s growing presence at rallies alongside Pakistan-based terror groups. Experts say Islamabad’s tolerance for such activities questions its global anti-terror credibility.

US report claims Pakistan is becoming a new Hamas hub as Naji Zaheer gains visibility at pro-Palestine events. Photo: X.
US report claims Pakistan is becoming a new Hamas hub as Naji Zaheer gains visibility at pro-Palestine events. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 21, 2025 17:48:24 IST

Pakistan is reportedly becoming a new hub for Hamas as Israel and US continue to demiltarise the terrorist group, according to a new US report.  According to the Middle East Forum, Hamas is expanding its influence in the country and is emerging as a fertile place for group operatives to regroup and strengthen their networks.

Hamas Representative Naji Zaheer Active in Pakistan

Since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, Naji Zaheer, Hamas’s special representative in Pakistan, has been appearing at rallies and conferences as a guest of honour. He has shared platforms with Pakistan-based US-designated terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad. The report suggests that Zaheer’s visibility shows “Islamabad’s apparent tolerance, if not endorsement, of Hamas’s agenda.”

Anna Mahjar-Barducci, Project Director at the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), wrote in the Middle East Forum, “Zaheer’s footprint in Pakistan has expanded dramatically since October 2023, transforming him into a fixture at high-profile events that blend pro-Palestine rhetoric with jihadist networking. Living in the country as a Hamas special representative, Zaheer has addressed rallies and received accolades from professional bodies.”

Also Read: Israel Gaza Ceasefire Renewed After Recent Strikes, Donald Trump Calls For Peace With Hamas

Pro-Palestine Rallies and Conferences in Pakistan

Just one week after the attacks against Israeli civilians, Zaheer addressed a pro-Palestine rally in Peshawar, virtually attended by Hamas leader Khaled Mashal. Media reports cited Mashal expressing appreciation for Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people.

On November 2, Zaheer participated virtually in the twelve-day “Toofan-e-Aqsa” conference in Karachi, organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. During the event, then-Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh stated, “I address the entire Muslim Ummah. This war is not just for Palestine; it is for the entire Ummah.”

‘Death to Israel’ Conference in Peshawar, Pakistan

In January 2024, Zaheer visited the Karachi Press Club, criticising Israel and urging Pakistani journalists to increase anti-Israel coverage. Later in 2024, he attended the “Death to Israel” conference in Peshawar, organised by JUI-F. In parallel, Hamas envoy in Tehran, Khaled Qaddoumi, has reinforced the group’s messaging through media briefings and events at Pakistani institutions.

The Middle East Forum report noted, “Pakistan has emerged as a new ground for Hamas operatives. This challenges Islamabad’s credentials as a reliable partner in the global fight against terrorism – and raises questions about its status as a US Major Non-NATO ally.”

The report comes just days after police in Pakistan clashed with thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors. According to reports 5 protestors were killed while injuring hundreds.  

The pro-Palestinian protest was organized by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, or TLP whose leader Saad Rizvi was also injured in the rally.

Also Read: Pakistan Shows Unwillingness To Uphold Ceasefire With Afghanistan, Puts Responsibility On Taliban, Khawaja Asif Says, ‘Everything Hinges On…’

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 5:46 PM IST
