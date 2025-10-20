Israel Gaza Ceasefire Renewed After Recent Strikes, Donald Trump Calls For Peace With Hamas

The fragile truce arranged by US President Donald Trump between Israel and Hamas is in jeopardy following the re eruption of hostilities in Gaza. On October 19, 2025, Israeli air strikes killed at least 45 Palestinians when it launched air strikes on Hamas sites in southern Gaza. The Israeli army claimed the airstrikes were in response to ‘a flagrant breach of the truce’ when Hamas supposedly attacked Israeli soldiers in Rafah killing 2 Israeli soldiers. Hamas stated they didn’t attack and alleged that Israel was finding another reason to escalate violence.

Israel Gaza Ceasefire Renewed After Recent Strikes

After the airstrikes Israel confirmed it was recommitting itself to the truce and stated that while it had agreed to the truce, that it would respond aggressively to violations of the truce. The atmosphere remains hostile and both sides accuse each other of violations of the truce. As the Rafah border crossing is closing this will begin to significantly affect the humanitarian situation and will begin to interfere with the return of hostages at the Gaza Egypt crossing.

Donald Trump Calls For Peace With Hamas

President Trump, who facilitated the ceasefire agreement, has encouraged Israel and Hamas to adhere to the particulars of the agreement, and to work toward a more durable peace. He has dispatched envoys to the region in order to mediate between both sides and help with the underlying issues blocking the peace process. Despite these attempts, a comprehensive and persistent peace will be a hard process that is burdened by political and territorial controversies that occurred before.

