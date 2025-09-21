LIVE TV
Pakistan PM to attend UNGA, meet Trump with "select" Muslim leaders: FO

Pakistan PM to attend UNGA, meet Trump with "select" Muslim leaders: FO

Pakistan PM to attend UNGA, meet Trump with "select" Muslim leaders: FO

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 14:59:07 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will join a meeting of “select” Muslim leaders with US President Donald Trump in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday, Dawn reported.

“The Prime Minister will also participate in a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Trump to exchange views on issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security,” the FO stated.

According to Dawn, Shehbaz will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the “high-level segment” of the UNGA from September 22, accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other ministers, and senior officials. The FO said his address at the UNGA will urge the world community to resolve situations of “prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination,” particularly in Palestine and India-occupied Kashmir.

“He will draw attention of the international community towards the grave crisis in Gaza and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the FO noted.

The statement further said the prime minister will also present Pakistan’s stance on regional security challenges and global concerns, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.

As per Dawn, Shehbaz’s engagements in New York will include several “high-level events” such as UN Security Council meetings, a high-level session of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a special event on Climate Action. He is also expected to meet senior UN officials and world leaders to discuss issues of mutual concern.

“He will also underline Pakistan’s resolve to work with all UN member states to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace and promote global prosperity in Pakistan’s current role as a member of the Security Council,” the FO added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s multilateral commitment, the FO said the Prime Minister’s participation in “this biggest annual gathering of global leaders” would reflect the country’s “strong commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations,” and reaffirm “Pakistan’s longstanding contribution towards the shared objectives of peace and development.”

According to Dawn, the upcoming meeting in New York would mark Shehbaz Sharif’s first direct engagement with Trump since he assumed office in January. Earlier this year, Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, at the White House without senior civilian representation.

The meeting with Muslim leaders comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Earlier this month, Israel killed five Hamas officials and a Qatari security officer in Doha. The incident, Dawn reported, drew strong condemnation from Arab states allied with the United States and prompted an emergency joint session of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, co-sponsored by Pakistan.

The joint statement from that summit urged “all states to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people.”

Following the Doha strike, Trump had dinner with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in New York. He initially rebuked Israel, saying he was “very unhappy” about the attack. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later clarified that Washington was “not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis.”

Some analysts, cited by Dawn, argue that Israeli strikes on Qatar have undermined US credibility in the region, as Arab nations increasingly look beyond Washington for security assurances.

Amid these developments, Shehbaz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh this week, pledging that any attack on either country would be treated as aggression against both. (ANI)



Pakistan PM to attend UNGA, meet Trump with "select" Muslim leaders: FO

