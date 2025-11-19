LIVE TV
World > Pakistan's SadaPay Digital Terror: How Jaish-e-Mohammed Is Raising Money For Fidayeen Attacks On India

Pakistan’s SadaPay Digital Terror: How Jaish-e-Mohammed Is Raising Money For Fidayeen Attacks On India

Delhi Red Fort blast probe uncovers a Pakistan-based terror plot ‘Bleed Bharat’ by Jaish-e-Mohammed. Investigators reveal the group is forming a new fidayeen squad and raising funds via digital hawala channels, including Pakistan’s e-wallet app SadaPay. Women’s wing members, including Dr Shahina Saeed, are reportedly financing operations.

Red Fort blast probe exposes Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Pakistan terror plot ‘Bleed Bharat’ and digital funding via SadaPay. Photo: X, ANI.
Red Fort blast probe exposes Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Pakistan terror plot ‘Bleed Bharat’ and digital funding via SadaPay. Photo: X, ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 19, 2025 15:23:17 IST

Pakistan’s SadaPay Digital Terror: How Jaish-e-Mohammed Is Raising Money For Fidayeen Attacks On India

Delhi Red Fort blast investigation has hit another breakthrough, as intelligence agencies have uncovered a Pakistan-based terror plot codenamed ‘Bleed Bharat’, pointing to the active preparation of a new fidayeen (suicide) squad by the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). According to reports, citing sources,  the outfit is increasingly relying on digital funding channels to raise money for its operations.

Digital Hawala, SadaPay & Online Fundraising by Jaish-e-Mohammed

According to reports, investigators have found that JeM is using digital hawala methods via Pakistan’s e-wallet platforms, including the payment app SadaPay, to discreetly collect donations. According to reports, the terror group is soliciting funds online under the pretext of providing “winter kits” for Mujahideen, instructing supporters that those who contribute to these kits, or care for a fighter after death, will be considered participants in jihad. 

Also Read: Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

The funds collected are aimed at procuring items that a terrorist might require in the field, either before or after carrying out an attack. The winter kit, priced at PKR 20,000 (approximately INR 6,400), reportedly includes:

Shoes: PKR 3,500

Warm ball: PKR 500

Mattress: PKR 5,500

Warm tent: PKR 1,500

Warm socks: PKR 500

Hot whistle: PKR 2,000

Other winter essentials

Agencies noted that all payments are conducted entirely online, allowing rapid and discreet transfer of funds to operatives in the field.

RED Fort Blast & The Role of Women’s Wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed – Jamat ul-Muminat

JeM has been actively involving women in its operations. The group already runs a women’s wing, known as Jamat ul-Muminat, led by Sadiya, sister of JeM chief Masood Azhar. This wing was reportedly established after Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which destroyed JeM camps in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

One of the key suspects in the Red Fort attack, Dr Shahina Saeed, codename ‘Madam Surgeon’, is believed to have financed the attack and is reportedly a member of this women’s wing.

The network also facilitates money transfers to terror cells, including a 10-member ‘terror doctor’ unit believed to have executed the Red Fort attack. Authorities have launched a separate investigation specifically targeting this digital funding network.

Also Read: Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 3:23 PM IST
Pakistan’s SadaPay Digital Terror: How Jaish-e-Mohammed Is Raising Money For Fidayeen Attacks On India

Pakistan’s SadaPay Digital Terror: How Jaish-e-Mohammed Is Raising Money For Fidayeen Attacks On India

