LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

Pakistan continues to repair key military installations more than six months after India’s targeted strikes during the May 2025 conflict, fresh satellite assessments reveal. OSINT analyst Damien Symon, who first reported the attack on the Kirana Hills nuclear depot, has now identified new construction at Nur Khan Airbase and ongoing repairs at Jacobabad. His latest imagery indicates that damage at multiple sites hit during Operation Sindoor remains far from fully restored.

Satellite images show Pakistan still repairing bases hit in India’s May 2025 strikes, with new construction at Nur Khan Airbase. Photo: X.
Satellite images show Pakistan still repairing bases hit in India’s May 2025 strikes, with new construction at Nur Khan Airbase. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 18, 2025 10:36:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

Pakistan is still working to repair critical infrastructure, more than six months after Indian forces conducted targeted strikes on its military installations during the four-day conflict in May, according to satellite intelligence shared by OSINT analyst Damien Symon. Symon, who first reported that India had struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills nuclear weapons depot, continues to track post-strike developments through satellite imagery.

New Construction Detected at Nur Khan Airbase

Symon’s latest assessment suggests Pakistan has begun building a new facility at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase, one of the sites hit during Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan appears to have constructed a new facility at Nur Khan Airbase, at the location India targeted during its May 2025 conflict,” Damien Symon posted on X on November 16

The Nur Khan base in Chaklala holds particular strategic value due to its proximity to Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division, which oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Also Read: Punjab Sikh Body Issues Big Statement After Sarabjeet Kaur’s Conversion To Islam, Marriage In Pakistan, Says ‘No More Visas For…’

Jacobabad Airbase Hangar Still Under Repair

Satellite imagery from northern Sindh’s Jacobabad Airbase, another strike location, indicates the damaged hangar remains under repair. Symon noted that the roof has been removed in phases, likely to inspect the internal structural impact before full reconstruction.

“Imagery over the past few months reveals the hangar targeted by India at Jacobabad Airbase, Pakistan, during the May 2025 conflict, has had its roof taken apart in stages, likely as internal damage checks continue before the structure is repaired,” Damien Symon noted. 

Multiple Pakistani Military Bases Targeted During Operation Sindoor

Indian forces struck 11 Pakistani military installations during Operation Sindoor, following Pakistan’s attacks on Indian military assets and civilian areas. The targeted sites included:

Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi

Jacobabad Airbase, northern Sindh

Pakistan Air Force bases at Murid, Rafiqui, Mushaf, Bholari, Qadrim, Sialkot, and Sukkur

In May, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that Pakistan suffered “very heavy” and “unsustainable losses” on both land and air after initiating unprovoked attacks.

Also Read: Indian Army Chief Warns Pakistan, Says Operation Sindoor Was Just An ‘88-Hour Trailer’, India Ready To Teach Terror Sponsors A Lesson

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 10:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-12Jacobabad Airbasenur khan airbaseoperation sindoorpakistan newsWorld news

RELATED News

Iran Shuts Door On Visa Free Entry For Indians, But Why?

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Penalty On Marriage Anniversary, A Calculated Move? Social Media Takes A Dig

Macron, Zelenskyy Finalise Air Defence Pact Seen As ‘Game Changer’

Jaishankar Meets Lavrov In Moscow, Major Announcements Expected Before Putin’s Visit To India In December

LATEST NEWS

Cheapest Way To Book Your Indigo Flight Online, Man Saves Nearly Rs 3,000 On Ticket Booking, Here’s The Secret Hack

Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: From Dangal to Stree – His Best Roles, Career Journey & Net Worth

India A vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch IND A vs OMA Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Must-Win Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps & Online

Big Ex-Dividend Day: 10 Key Stocks To Watch On November 18

Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

PhysicsWallah IPO Makes Strong Market Debut With 33% Premium Listing, PW Shares Hitting Big On Dalal Street

Udaipur ₹30 Crore Fraud Case: Vikram Bhatt Rejects Allegations, Says ‘Rajasthan Police Misguided’

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 18: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Listing Day: Shares Falls Flat On Debut; Lists at ₹217 With Zero Premium Despite ₹2,900-Crore Issue

Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber – Umar Nabi’s Self-Recorded Video Goes Viral, Mentions His Death Plan, WATCH

Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof
Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof
Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof
Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

QUICK LINKS