Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

Pakistan is still working to repair critical infrastructure, more than six months after Indian forces conducted targeted strikes on its military installations during the four-day conflict in May, according to satellite intelligence shared by OSINT analyst Damien Symon. Symon, who first reported that India had struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills nuclear weapons depot, continues to track post-strike developments through satellite imagery.

New Construction Detected at Nur Khan Airbase

Symon’s latest assessment suggests Pakistan has begun building a new facility at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase, one of the sites hit during Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan appears to have constructed a new facility at Nur Khan Airbase, at the location India targeted during its May 2025 conflict,” Damien Symon posted on X on November 16

Pakistan appears to have constructed a new facility at Nur Khan Airbase, at the location India targeted during its May 2025 conflict pic.twitter.com/eG8FT3a1Qu — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) November 16, 2025

The Nur Khan base in Chaklala holds particular strategic value due to its proximity to Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division, which oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Also Read: Punjab Sikh Body Issues Big Statement After Sarabjeet Kaur’s Conversion To Islam, Marriage In Pakistan, Says ‘No More Visas For…’

Jacobabad Airbase Hangar Still Under Repair

Satellite imagery from northern Sindh’s Jacobabad Airbase, another strike location, indicates the damaged hangar remains under repair. Symon noted that the roof has been removed in phases, likely to inspect the internal structural impact before full reconstruction.

“Imagery over the past few months reveals the hangar targeted by India at Jacobabad Airbase, Pakistan, during the May 2025 conflict, has had its roof taken apart in stages, likely as internal damage checks continue before the structure is repaired,” Damien Symon noted.

Imagery over the past few months reveals the hangar targeted by India at Jacobabad Airbase, Pakistan during the May 2025 conflict, has had its roof taken apart in stages likely as internal damage checks continue before the structure is repaired pic.twitter.com/DNmgKnmEEv — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) November 15, 2025

Multiple Pakistani Military Bases Targeted During Operation Sindoor

Indian forces struck 11 Pakistani military installations during Operation Sindoor, following Pakistan’s attacks on Indian military assets and civilian areas. The targeted sites included:

Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi

Jacobabad Airbase, northern Sindh

Pakistan Air Force bases at Murid, Rafiqui, Mushaf, Bholari, Qadrim, Sialkot, and Sukkur

In May, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that Pakistan suffered “very heavy” and “unsustainable losses” on both land and air after initiating unprovoked attacks.

Also Read: Indian Army Chief Warns Pakistan, Says Operation Sindoor Was Just An ‘88-Hour Trailer’, India Ready To Teach Terror Sponsors A Lesson