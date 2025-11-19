LIVE TV
Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

Samanvitha Dhareshwar, an eight-month-pregnant Indian-origin woman was killed along with her unborn child in a tragic Sydney crash. The 33-year-old was out walking with her husband and young son when a BMW slammed into a Kia, propelling it into her. Police say the impact “blew up” the young family’s life in an instant, as the teen driver now faces multiple charges.

Pregnant Indian-origin woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar and her unborn child killed in Sydney crash; 19-year-old BMW driver charged. Photos: X
Pregnant Indian-origin woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar and her unborn child killed in Sydney crash; 19-year-old BMW driver charged. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 19, 2025 10:17:08 IST

Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

Samanvitha Dhareshwar, an eight-month-pregnant Indian-origin woman, and her unborn child were killed in a devastating crash in Sydney last Friday, the Daily Mail reported. The victim was out for a walk with her husband and their three-year-old son when the incident occurred near the Hornsby Nepalese, Indian, and Asian Grocery.

How the Crash Blew Up Samanvitha Dhareshwar in an Instant

According to police, the tragedy began when a Kia Carnival driver slowed down at the entrance of a train station carpark to allow the family to cross safely. Moments later, the Kia was struck from behind by a BMW, causing it to surge forward and hit Dhareshwar.

Police said the collision “blew up” the young family’s life in an instant.

BMW Driver Aaron Papazoglu Arrested In  Samanvitha Dhareshwar Case

The BMW was reportedly driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, who was later arrested at a home in Wahroonga. He has been charged with three offences:

Dangerous driving occasioning death

Negligent driving occasioning death

Causing the loss of a foetus

Papazoglu appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Sunday as members of the community placed floral tributes at the site of the crash.

His lawyer, Patrick Schmidt, told the court that Papazoglu had accelerated through an intersection when the traffic light turned amber and has no prior criminal or driving history.

A magistrate denied him bail, citing the severity of the allegations.

Who Was Samanvitha Dhareshwar?The  Victim Was Weeks Away From Giving Birth

Dhareshwar, who was only weeks from delivering her second child, received emergency treatment at the scene. She was then transported to Westmead Hospital, where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead due to the extent of their injuries.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dhareshwar was a qualified IT systems analyst specialising in business application administration and support. She was working as a test analyst for Alsco uniforms at the time of her death.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 10:17 AM IST
Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

QUICK LINKS