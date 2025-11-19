US Deports 200 Indian Nationals Including Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, Punjab Fugitives, Flight To Land In Delhi

The United States has sent back 200 Indian nationals, including alleged gangster Anmol Bishnoi, two fugitives wanted in Punjab, and 197 undocumented migrants. According to an India Today report, citing officials, the deportation flight has already departed and is scheduled to land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10 am on Wednesday.

Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, is wanted in several major criminal cases across India, including the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique and the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence.

How Anmol Bishnoi Fled India and Operated Abroad

Indi Today report citing intelligence sources says Anmol fled India in April 2022 on a forged passport, just weeks before singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on 29 May 2022.

He is believed to have used fraudulent Russian documents while moving between the US and Canada, before eventually being traced and detained. Investigators allege he continued coordinating gang operations remotely through encrypted communication platforms.

Also Read: Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Reports say that after he was detained in California last year, Anmol remained in police custody and was placed under an ankle monitor, a GPS-based electronic tracking device commonly used for suspects, parolees and individuals under judicial supervision. The device, typically a black strap with a locked tracking box, cannot be easily removed.

His final deportation is reportedly being carried out from Louisiana.

Family of Baba Siddique Pushed for Action in the US

NCP leader and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, said he received an email confirming that Anmol had been “removed” from US soil, according to the India Today report.

Zeeshan said his family had registered a victim contact status with US agencies, which entitled them to official updates on the case. He urged the Centre to ensure Anmol’s immediate arrest upon arrival.

He also said he had repeatedly written to US authorities outlining his father’s murder and the alleged role of the Bishnoi network.

Zeeshan added that he had raised security concerns with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Union Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting a security review after recent developments.

Murder of Former Minister Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead on 12 October 2024 outside his son’s office in Bandra. Several accused linked to the Bishnoi syndicate were arrested in the case.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has maintained that Anmol was the key conspirator, directing the assailants from abroad through secure channels.

Anoml Bishnoi Wanted in Salman Khan Firing Case

Anmol is also an accused in the April 2024 firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where two gunmen opened fire and fled on a motorbike.

Investigators suspect he orchestrated the plan from abroad. They have recovered audio instructions and chat logs purportedly linked to him.

His brother Lawrence Bishnoi, currently jailed in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Prison, remains the central figure of the broader Bishnoi crime syndicate.

Also Read: Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi