Home > India > Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Who is Anmol Bishnoi? Learn about Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, his gang links, role in Baba Siddique murder, controversies & legal troubles.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 08:59:10 IST

Anmol Bishnoi, codenamed “Bhanu,” is a younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is imprisoned for being the leader of a gangster group. According to police, Anmol is believed to be the first criminal in the murder of the NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Background & Gang Networks

While Lawrence has continued to function as the head of a gang inside of prison, Anmol is trying to create his own gang, which according to police, is believed to work independently in states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Police have continued to monitor that Anmol was coordinating members of his gang over social media applications such as Snapchat. 

Role in Baba Siddique Murder

On 12 October 2024, Baba Siddique was shot and killed by three assailants just outside his son’s office. The police also indicted that the assailants were talking direct with Anmol through Snapchat about the preparation of the murder. Police recovered images of Siddique and his son on the assailant’s phone that had been sent from Anmol through the chat. 

Legal Issues and Extradition

Mumbai Police have deployed serious criminal laws (like MCOCA) against the accused, alleging that Anmol financed the murder. Anmol was apparently deported from the U.S. on 18 November 2025 and Indian authorities are seeking his extradition. 

Other Issues

In addition to the Siddique case, Anmol is wanted for other very serious offences, including the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022 and a shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s home. 

This article is for informational purposes only. All events and details are based on publicly available news sources. We do not endorse any illegal activity or individuals mentioned.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 8:59 AM IST
