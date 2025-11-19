LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anmol Bishnoi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast Anmol Bishnoi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast Anmol Bishnoi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast Anmol Bishnoi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anmol Bishnoi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast Anmol Bishnoi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast Anmol Bishnoi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast Anmol Bishnoi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s White House visit escalated when questions about Osama bin Laden’s use of Saudi nationals in the 9/11 attacks triggered a sharp response from President Donald Trump. The tense exchange unfolded as MBS addressed both 9/11 and the Jamal Khashoggi murder.

Saudi Crown Prince MBS says Osama bin Laden used Saudi citizens to carry out the 9/11 attacks, calling the events “painful” and harmful to US–Saudi ties. Photo: X.
Saudi Crown Prince MBS says Osama bin Laden used Saudi citizens to carry out the 9/11 attacks, calling the events “painful” and harmful to US–Saudi ties. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 19, 2025 08:56:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday. The meeting quickly turned tense when Trump berated a reporter who raised questions about the killing. The confrontation began when ABC News reporter Mary Bruce asked about Saudi Arabia’s alleged ties to the September 11 attacks and pressed the Crown Prince on his role in the murder of the Washington Post columnist. The visit marked the royal’s first visit to Washington since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Her question prompted Trump to lose his temper, yelling at Bruce as she attempted to continue. Before the president’s interruption escalated, Prince Mohammed, widely known as MBS, responded calmly, saying he felt “painful” about the suffering caused by the September 11 attacks but urged people to “focus on reality.”

MBS Addresses 9/11, Then Jamal Khashoggi Murder

MBS asserted that Osama bin Laden, a wealthy Saudi heir who led al Qaeda, had “used Saudi people” to carry out the attacks in an attempt to damage U.S.–Saudi relations.

Turning to the Khashoggi killing, which US intelligence concluded he had approved, the Crown Prince said it was “really painful” to hear of “anyone … losing his life … for no real purpose or not in a legal way.”

Also Read: ‘Things Happen’: Donald Trump Shields Saudi Crown Prince Over Jamal Khashoggi Murder, MBS Calls Killing A ‘Huge Mistake’

He added, “And it’s been painful for us in Saudi Arabia. We did all the right steps of investigation, etc, in Saudi Arabia, and we’ve improved our system to be sure that nothing happened like that, and it’s painful and it’s a huge mistake, and we are doing our best that this doesn’t happen again.”

A 2021 report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence concluded, “We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Khashoggi.”
Saudi Arabia rejected the findings as “negative, false and unacceptable.”

Donald Trump Insults Reporter, Defends Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

As Bruce continued pressing the president about whether his family should conduct business in Saudi Arabia during his administration, he questioned why Americans should trust the Crown Prince. Trump cut her off again, demanding she name her employer.

When she replied “ABC News,” he shouted, “Fake News. ABC, fake news, one of the worst, one of the worst in the business.”

He denied involvement in his company’s Saudi partnerships, insisting his sons, who run the Trump Organization, have “done very little with Saudi Arabia.”

Attempting to sidestep the Khashoggi question, Trump labeled the slain journalist “extremely controversial.”

“A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about, whether you like him or didn’t like him. Things happen, but he knew nothing about it. And we can leave it at that,” he said, accusing Bruce of “embarrassing” the Crown Prince.

Also Read: Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 8:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmanhome-hero-pos-4Jamal KhashoggiOsama Bin Ladenus newsWorld news

RELATED News

‘Things Happen’: Donald Trump Shields Saudi Crown Prince Over Jamal Khashoggi Murder, MBS Calls Killing A ‘Huge Mistake’

Epstein Files Vote Passes As Trump Abruptly Switches Position

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

Karachi Residents Slam Authorities As City Turns Into A Maze Of Dug-Up Roads

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, Groww, HUL, NTPC Green Energy, Waaree Energies, Paytm, NBCC (India), Tenneco Clean Air India In Focus Today

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online

Rajasthan Shocker: 17 Year Old Boy Arrested For Stabbing Father Multiple Times Over School Confrontation

‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

Its Tally Doubled, JDU Sway Set To Increase In Nitish Kumar’s Govt, LJP-RV May Have To Suffice With 3 Ministerial Berths

India vs South Africa T20I 2025: Tickets Sale Dates Announced, Check Where And How To Buy Tickets

‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations
‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations
‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations
‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

QUICK LINKS