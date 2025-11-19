LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

The deal is very much like the 'US Israel' security arrangements and very close to the Abraham Accords in that, according to some sources, this might be a way to get Saudi Arabia to accept being a party in the Abraham Accords.

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal (Image Credit: X)
Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 19, 2025 00:25:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

A major development occurred regarding military cooperation between the US and Saudi Arabia when the United States President Donald Trump openly announced that the US would indeed sell the F-35 stealth jet fighters to Saudi Arabia after all. The statement came at the last moment before a major visit to Washington by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and represents one of the most considerable military contracts between the two nations in recent times. Moreover, the possible arms deal may change the Middle East power map as it would give Saudi Arabia access to the very best and most sophisticated air combat technology available today.

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

The wholesale of up to 48 F-35 jets is unprecedented, if eventually accepted, Saudi Arabia will be the Arab nation, after Israel to operate these fifth generation jets. However, the pact has sounded alarm bells within the American government sphere. The authorities in the area of US national security have voiced worries that the increasing rapport of Riyadh and Beijing might result in leaked information about F-35 technology being unguarded, thereby impairing the strategic edge of the U.S. There is no backing down on the part of Trump, though, as he has criticized the dissenters, calling the Kingdom ‘a wonderful friend’ and emphasizing the tight knit relationship between the two capitals.

US And Saudi Arabia

The $1.3 billion jet deal is only a small piece of the whole picture and the announcement is closely linked with the geopolitical powers and ambitions in the world. Trump’s plan apparently also involves a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia but which would not have all the features of a NATO treaty. This is very much like the ‘US Israel’ security arrangements and very close to the Abraham Accords in that, according to some sources, this might be a way to get Saudi Arabia to accept being a party in the Abraham Accords. However, the human rights issue remains a stumbling block as Saudi Arabia has made it clear that normalization with Israel should be contingent on considerable concessions from the Palestinians. On top of all this the countries are also talking about huge economic commitments, including investments by Saudi in US AI and civil nuclear cooperation, which are signs of the strategic partnership getting deeper.

Also Read: Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 12:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest world newstrumptrump newsUS And Saudi Arabiaus president donald trumpUS Saudiworld latest newsWorld news

RELATED News

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

Bangladesh: Unrest And Violence Erupt After ICT Awards Death Sentence To Sheikh Hasina, Highways Blocked, Clashes Reported Across Cities

Iran Shuts Door On Visa Free Entry For Indians, But Why?

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

What Is Cloudflare? Understanding The Tech Behind Internet Wide Disruptions

Did Aditya Dhar Just Take A ‘Subtle’ Swipe At Deepika Padukone During Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event? Social Media Thinks It Is…

Google Levels Up AI Game With Gemini 3 Amid OpenAI Tensions

Bangladesh Defeats India 1-0 In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Match

Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: ED Arrests Al-Falah University Founder In Money Laundering Case

X, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity Hit Amid Massive Internet Outage, Cloudflare CTO Reveals What Exactly Happened

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss His Ex-Lover, She Bites Off His Tongue, Leaving It Bleeding

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme

Cristiano Ronaldo And Donald Trump To Finally Meet At White House? Here’s The Latest Update

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal
Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal
Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal
Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

QUICK LINKS