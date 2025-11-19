A major development occurred regarding military cooperation between the US and Saudi Arabia when the United States President Donald Trump openly announced that the US would indeed sell the F-35 stealth jet fighters to Saudi Arabia after all. The statement came at the last moment before a major visit to Washington by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and represents one of the most considerable military contracts between the two nations in recent times. Moreover, the possible arms deal may change the Middle East power map as it would give Saudi Arabia access to the very best and most sophisticated air combat technology available today.

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

The wholesale of up to 48 F-35 jets is unprecedented, if eventually accepted, Saudi Arabia will be the Arab nation, after Israel to operate these fifth generation jets. However, the pact has sounded alarm bells within the American government sphere. The authorities in the area of US national security have voiced worries that the increasing rapport of Riyadh and Beijing might result in leaked information about F-35 technology being unguarded, thereby impairing the strategic edge of the U.S. There is no backing down on the part of Trump, though, as he has criticized the dissenters, calling the Kingdom ‘a wonderful friend’ and emphasizing the tight knit relationship between the two capitals.

US And Saudi Arabia

The $1.3 billion jet deal is only a small piece of the whole picture and the announcement is closely linked with the geopolitical powers and ambitions in the world. Trump’s plan apparently also involves a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia but which would not have all the features of a NATO treaty. This is very much like the ‘US Israel’ security arrangements and very close to the Abraham Accords in that, according to some sources, this might be a way to get Saudi Arabia to accept being a party in the Abraham Accords. However, the human rights issue remains a stumbling block as Saudi Arabia has made it clear that normalization with Israel should be contingent on considerable concessions from the Palestinians. On top of all this the countries are also talking about huge economic commitments, including investments by Saudi in US AI and civil nuclear cooperation, which are signs of the strategic partnership getting deeper.

