LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

According to officials, the offer to India goes beyond simply selling the aircraft. Russia is proposing to integrate more than ten newly displayed air-launched weapons into the package.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 15:37:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

Russia has made a major push to strengthen its defence partnership with India by unveiling an upgraded export version of its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show. The move comes just as preparations intensify for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India.

According to News18 report, at the air show, Moscow offered India a comprehensive defence package centred on the Su-57E fighter. The proposal includes weapons, licensed production, long-term maintenance support, and what Russia is calling “unrestricted” transfer of technology. Russian officials said the Su-57E has now entered serial production and continues to be inducted into the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to officials, the offer to India goes beyond simply selling the aircraft. Russia is proposing to integrate more than ten newly displayed air-launched weapons into the package. It has also expressed readiness to incorporate Indian-made munitions if New Delhi chooses deeper collaboration. The long-term plan includes supplying Su-57E fighters first and then enabling India to manufacture the jets domestically with full technology transfer. Moscow highlighted its six-decade defence-industrial relationship with India, saying this proposal reflects its commitment to long-term cooperation.

Russia claims the Su-57E meets all key fifth-generation fighter requirements. The jet uses a high percentage of composite materials, radar-absorbent coatings, and internal weapons bays to improve stealth. Its design aims to reduce detectability even while using onboard radar, a capability Russia says has been proven in real combat missions, according to the report.

The jet also promises long supersonic endurance, a highly automated cockpit with AI-assisted support, and an advanced countermeasure system. The aircraft’s AESA radar reportedly has a range of 240 kilometres. It is paired with an infrared search-and-track system and omnidirectional optical sensors to boost situational awareness.

ALSO READ: Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 3:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: russiaSu 57Evladimir putin

RELATED News

Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

Bangladesh: Unrest And Violence Erupt After ICT Awards Death Sentence To Sheikh Hasina, Highways Blocked, Clashes Reported Across Cities

Iran Shuts Door On Visa Free Entry For Indians, But Why?

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Penalty On Marriage Anniversary, A Calculated Move? Social Media Takes A Dig

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

FreeForm Concludes a Landmark Showcase at IFLA APR 2025

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

White Collar Terror Module Busted! Codewords Like ‘Biryani’, ‘Dawat’ Used For Delhi Blast

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…
Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…
Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…
Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

QUICK LINKS