Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

Russia has made a major push to strengthen its defence partnership with India by unveiling an upgraded export version of its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show. The move comes just as preparations intensify for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India.

According to News18 report, at the air show, Moscow offered India a comprehensive defence package centred on the Su-57E fighter. The proposal includes weapons, licensed production, long-term maintenance support, and what Russia is calling “unrestricted” transfer of technology. Russian officials said the Su-57E has now entered serial production and continues to be inducted into the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to officials, the offer to India goes beyond simply selling the aircraft. Russia is proposing to integrate more than ten newly displayed air-launched weapons into the package. It has also expressed readiness to incorporate Indian-made munitions if New Delhi chooses deeper collaboration. The long-term plan includes supplying Su-57E fighters first and then enabling India to manufacture the jets domestically with full technology transfer. Moscow highlighted its six-decade defence-industrial relationship with India, saying this proposal reflects its commitment to long-term cooperation.

Russia claims the Su-57E meets all key fifth-generation fighter requirements. The jet uses a high percentage of composite materials, radar-absorbent coatings, and internal weapons bays to improve stealth. Its design aims to reduce detectability even while using onboard radar, a capability Russia says has been proven in real combat missions, according to the report.

The jet also promises long supersonic endurance, a highly automated cockpit with AI-assisted support, and an advanced countermeasure system. The aircraft’s AESA radar reportedly has a range of 240 kilometres. It is paired with an infrared search-and-track system and omnidirectional optical sensors to boost situational awareness.

