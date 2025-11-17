LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news donald trump chennai delhi latest news delhi blast Aishwarya rai lalu prasad daughter bihar election Bangladesh news donald trump chennai delhi latest news delhi blast Aishwarya rai lalu prasad daughter bihar election Bangladesh news donald trump chennai delhi latest news delhi blast Aishwarya rai lalu prasad daughter bihar election Bangladesh news donald trump chennai delhi latest news delhi blast Aishwarya rai lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news donald trump chennai delhi latest news delhi blast Aishwarya rai lalu prasad daughter bihar election Bangladesh news donald trump chennai delhi latest news delhi blast Aishwarya rai lalu prasad daughter bihar election Bangladesh news donald trump chennai delhi latest news delhi blast Aishwarya rai lalu prasad daughter bihar election Bangladesh news donald trump chennai delhi latest news delhi blast Aishwarya rai lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

India faces renewed pressure from US as President Donald Trump throws his support behind a Senate bill proposing tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries continuing trade with Russia. The legislation, long pushed by Senator Lindsey Graham, directly targets major buyers of Russian oil, including India and China-as the US seeks to curb Moscow’s wartime revenues.

Donald Trump backs Senate bill allowing tariffs up to 500% on countries trading with Russia, targeting India, China amid escalating Ukraine war. Photo: ANI.
Donald Trump backs Senate bill allowing tariffs up to 500% on countries trading with Russia, targeting India, China amid escalating Ukraine war. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 17, 2025 07:51:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

The United States’ efforts to restrict Russia’s wartime income intensified on Sunday, with President Donald Trump declaring support for new Senate legislation that would authorise tariffs of up to 500 per cent on nations continuing commercial ties with Moscow. These countries include India and China also.

“The Republicans are putting in legislation that is very tough sanctioning, etcetera, on any country doing business with Russia,” Trump told reporters before departing Florida for the White House. The bill, long promoted by Senator Lindsey Graham, has gained traction as frustration mounts in Congress over Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in October he was ready to bring the bill to a vote but did not “want to commit to a hard deadline.”

Tariff Bill Targets Key Buyers of Russian Oil and Gas Including India, China

According to Bloomberg, the proposal would grant Trump expanded authority to impose steep tariffs, up to 500 percent, on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian oil or gas and are deemed insufficiently supportive of Ukraine. The measure is seen as targeting major buyers of Russian energy such as China and India.

“We may add Iran to that,” Trump said on Sunday, without elaborating.

Also Read: Epstein’s Brother Drops Bombshell, ‘Bubba Isn’t Bill Clinton, It Is…..’

Russia-Ukraine War

The legislative effort comes as Moscow steps up its campaign to capture the strategic eastern Ukrainian rail hub of Pokrovsk, while maintaining widespread air strikes across the country. Ukraine has responded by intensifying long-range attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

Democrats and several Republicans have been urging harsher penalties for months, accusing Moscow of prolonging the conflict and rejecting diplomatic overtures. Trump had previously resisted endorsing new sanctions as he attempted to broker talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His earlier meeting with Putin in Alaska produced no breakthrough.

US Tariffs on India For Buying Russian Oil

The United States has already taken unilateral action against India for its Russian oil imports. In August 2025, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25 per cent “Russian oil” surcharge on top of an existing 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian good, effectively doubling duties to 50 per cent. Washington said the move was intended to penalise countries that “indirectly fund Russia’s war machine.”

India has since indicated a reduction in its intake of Russian crude. In October, Trump said he believed New Delhi had “significantly reduced” its purchases and suggested the US could ease the tariffs. “We’ll bring the tariffs down at some point,” he said, signalling a softer stance after months of trade friction and stalled negotiations.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Secret Aide ‘NH’ Managing Trump Amid Epstein Files Pressure

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 7:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-4Lindsey GrahamRussian oiltrump tariffsUkraine warWorld news

RELATED News

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Bangladesh Boiling With Violence, Crude Bomb Explosions Shake Dhaka, ‘Shoot-At-Sight’ Orders Issued

Dhaka Shaken As Targeted Blasts Hit Anti Government Quarters, Aide To Muhammad Yunus Also Targeted

UK Prepares ‘Historic’ Asylum Reform, Longer Routes To Settlement Proposed, Check More Details

Epstein’s Brother Drops Bombshell, ‘Bubba Isn’t Bill Clinton, It Is…..’

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Siemens, Cyient, Lupin, Rain Industries, Pine Labs In Focus With Many Other

Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Batters Chennai, IMD Issues Orange Warning, Are Schools Open Today?

Who Will Be India’s Captain If Shubman Gill Misses India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

Big Delhi Metro News, CM Rekha Gupta Announces New Names For THESE Stations

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

Dasvi Baar, Nitish Kumar? Why Bihar’s Governance Model Continues To Orbit Around Nitish Kumar

Indian Visitor Online Bullied, But Locals Rise Against Racism In Argentina

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup: Pakistan Wins By 8 Wickets

Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know
Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know
Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know
Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

QUICK LINKS