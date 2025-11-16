Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Secret Aide ‘NH’ Managing Trump Amid Epstein Files Pressure

Marjorie Taylor Greene set off a firestorm of concern when she posted the screenshots of the text messages with Donald Trump concerning the release of the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Who Is NH? Managing Trump Amid Epstein Files

Among these messages, she calls several times a person named ‘NH,’ the reference to whom is believed, by many experts, to be Natalie Harp, an important aide directly working with Trump. Greene’s public revelation of these texts comes at a very tense moment in the relationship between her and Trump, which has become more heated as the Capitol Hill is discussing the release of documents relating to Epstein. Natalie Joy Harp is more than an aide, she used to be a broadcaster and now is a deeply trusted executive assistant to Trump. She has been known for her steadfastness and has been referred to as Trump’s ‘human printer,’ who facilitates and disseminates only good information about him. It is said that her power is quite considerable, the rumors say that she not only helps with the management of his communications but might even be a trusted gatekeeper.

Trump’s Health Amid Epstein Files

The text messages have raised a lot of questions about the mental and physical health of Trump. One of the critics, Adam Cochran, proposed that Harp was in charge of managing Trump’s ‘comms’ in his place, dubbing her involvement a sort of ‘health cover up’. There have also been rumors that Trump has had an MRI done recently, which has furthered the speculation that his capacity to lead has been affected. Although there is no direct evidence linking Harp to daily policy decisions, the growing saga brings up profound doubts about Trump’s condition and whether power is being quietly accumulated in the hands of a loyal aide.

