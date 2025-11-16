Tear Gas Fills Mexico City Streets As Gen Z Protesters Clash With Police Near National Palace

Young Gen Z protesters from the anti establishment movement in Mexico took to the streets, and this whole dramatic scene went on around the National Palace in Mexico City. Reports stated that the demonstrators managed to take down the whole security system that was surrounding the historic government seat, hence the riot police used tear gas to clear the area. Heavy metal walls had already been erected to accommodate the march led by the Gen Z and the intention was to secure the palace as well as the adjacent monuments from the demonstrators.

Gen Z Protesters In Mexico City, What Really Happened?

The protest was a Gen Z led initiative but there were also some older opposition politicians who joined in who were frustrated with crime, corruption, and political impunity. The attendees of the protest made their complaints about public safety and government very clear, displayed their dissatisfaction with the rising violence and even asked for better rulers. But, critics, including the government of Mexico City, have labeled the protest as a manifestation created by political figures and ‘unverified’ social media accounts, even though the movement has been characterized as being youthful.

🚨BREAKING: Gen Z protesters in Mexico City just broke through the protective wall around the National Palace in the Zócalo, entering the courtyard while shouting that President Sheinbaum is a “narco-terrorist.” (El Universal)pic.twitter.com/6V9pVhEX1C — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) November 15, 2025







President Claudia Sheinbaum Explains

The city’s security measures sparked even more discussions. President Claudia Sheinbaum, explained the reasons for the very high barriers saying that they were not intended to silence the dissenters but to prevent damage to the historic sites from possibly being the protest’s collateral. Nevertheless, the opponents of this argue that the use of tear gas and fencing has been an overreaction to what is called a largely peaceful protest of the younger generation. For many of the young people who took part in this event, it is a historic moment, they are not only asking for reforms but also claiming their rights and demanding a louder voice in future Mexican politics.

