Epstein’s Brother Drops Bombshell, ‘Bubba Isn’t Bill Clinton, It Is…..’

Mark Epstein, the brother of the deceased Jeffrey Epstein, has vehemently denied the rumors that a chain of emails involving Donald Trump also mentions the former president Bill Clinton. A 2018 discussion that has come to light, among other things, included Mark supposedly asking Jeffrey if it was possible that Vladimir Putin had ‘photos of Trump blowing Bubba’. Since ‘Bubba’ is a common nickname for Clinton, the inquiry was seen by many as an outrageous and scandalous implication.

Who Is ‘Bubba’ If Not Bill Clinton?

On the other hand, Mark Epstein has insisted that the statement was made in jest, was a part of an intimate, brotherly conversation, and was never considered to be serious or literal. He still maintains that the ‘Bubba’ referred to is not Bill Clinton, and any insinuation to the contrary is a distortion of both the tone and the intent of the emails. He said that it would be an unfair representation of the situation if one were to describe the brothers’ light hearted teasing as a political and media hype over the remark that is misleading about the existence of high level wrongdoing.

Epstein’s Brother Drops Bombshell



Independent fact checking organizations have backed up Epstein’s explanation by saying that while the email is valid, there is no mention of ‘Clinton’ in the conversation. Earlier, the social media platforms had some opinions that were awkwardly wild, and these ranged from political blackmail to very peculiar personal situations, but neither of these had the support of clear proof from the email. Although the matter was made clear, it still introduces one more controversial issue into the already tangled and disordered past of Epstein, Trump, and their extensive and glamorous connections.

Also Read: Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising