LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting lalu prasad daughter bihar election armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting lalu prasad daughter bihar election armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting lalu prasad daughter bihar election armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting lalu prasad daughter bihar election armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting lalu prasad daughter bihar election armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting lalu prasad daughter bihar election armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > World > Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

The Democratic Republic of Congo is blessed with resources like gold, cobalt, and copper, the materials that are important and in demand for the tech and power supply chains all over the world, and yet, many miners work in very dangerous conditions, risking their lives every day.

Congo Copper Mine Incident (Image credit: X)
Congo Copper Mine Incident (Image credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 17, 2025 01:46:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

Mining accidents are incidents that are both tragic and repeated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially in the case of artisanal mines, where the safety measures are almost none and not much is done to oversee the situation.

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

Congo’s artisanal mining agency SAEMAPE told Reuters that 49 people had died and 20 others were critically injured following the collapse at the Kalando mining site in Lualaba province. Provincial officials, however, later reported 32 confirmed fatalities, underscoring the difficulty of establishing an accurate toll after the chaotic incident.



A landslide occurring at the artisanal mines was among the most recent disasters, and it was reported that the bodies of several dozens of individuals were discovered. The rains, which are often the uninvited guests during these unfortunate events, are capable of washing away the weak mine walls and causing the fall that buries the miners under the stones. Local authorities and the leaders of the people have been advocating for the same things stricter regulations, better infrastructure, and more systematic controls to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

Congo Copper Mine Incident

The human cost of the Congolese mining industry is only a tiny part of a bigger problem that is grounded in the triple factors of insecurity, poverty, and the endless demand for minerals. The Democratic Republic of Congo is blessed with resources like gold, cobalt, and copper, the materials that are important and in demand for the tech and power supply chains all over the world, and yet, many miners work in very dangerous conditions, risking their lives every day. According to the experts’ opinion, without real investment in mine safety, regulatory reform, and local communities’ providing them with sustainable economic alternatives, the country and its workforce will continue to be haunted by these disasters.

Also Read: Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 1:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Congo Copper MineCongo Copper Mine IncidentCongo Copper Mine Incident 30 deadCongo latest newsCongo newsdemocratic republic of congolatest world newsWorld news

RELATED News

This Country’s City Becomes World’s Most Polluted, Tops Global Smog Index, Name Is…

Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

Mexico Protest Horrific Video: Mob Drags A Police Officer Into The Crowd, Beats Him As Over 100 Injured In Gen-Z Protest

Green Card Relief for Indians: EB-1 & EB-2 Categories See Major Jump in December Visa Bulletin

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

LATEST NEWS

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

Dasvi Baar, Nitish Kumar? Why Bihar’s Governance Model Continues To Orbit Around Nitish Kumar

Indian Visitor Online Bullied, But Locals Rise Against Racism In Argentina

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup: Pakistan Wins By 8 Wickets

‘Bh**chod Helmet Kholo Maarenge…’ Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging

IND A vs PAK A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Steals The Show With 45 Off 28, But How Old Is He?

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK T20I Match Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

Uttar Pradesh Indecent Act Caught On CCTV: Drunk Businessman’s Son Assaults Hotel Receptionist, Forcibly Hugs And Kisses Her Before…

Shubman Gill Discharged From Kolkata Hospital After Neck Injury, Returns To Team Hotel But…

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising
Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising
Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising
Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

QUICK LINKS