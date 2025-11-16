LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > World > Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

Hasina's party Awami league has called for a two-day shutdown across the country starting today.

Sheikh Hasina. (File photo: ANI)
Sheikh Hasina. (File photo: ANI)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: November 16, 2025 20:46:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

Security situation has been beefed up across the length and breadth of Bangladesh prior to the verdict of International Crimes Tribunal pertaining to former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. The case pertains to alleged crimes  during the student-led protests in July-August 2024. 

Hasina’s party Awami league has called for a two-day shutdown across the country starting today. 

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has banned the Awami League and its affiliated organisations. As per some reports, the party leaders have been initiating programmes via social media platforms from unknown locations while actively campaigning online. 

A movement initiated by students toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government in July 2024. Post this, Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024. As per a UN Report around 1,400 people may have died during the last year July protests. 

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) was established by Sheikh Hasina’s administration for prosecuting crimes against humanity committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 8:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshsheikh hasina

RELATED News

Green Card Relief for Indians: EB-1 & EB-2 Categories See Major Jump in December Visa Bulletin

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Secret Aide ‘NH’ Managing Trump Amid Epstein Files Pressure

Tear Gas Fills Mexico City Streets As Gen Z Protesters Clash With Police Near National Palace

China Furious Over Japan PM’s Taiwan Policy, Summons Ambassador, Issues Travel Advisory

LATEST NEWS

When Will Nitish Kumar Take The Oath As Bihar Chief Minister? Check Date, Venue And All You Need To Know About The Swearing-In Ceremony

‘Whatever I Had To Say…’: Rohini Acharya Stands Firm On Exit From Politics, Says Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi Stood By Her

Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Makes A BIG Breakthrough, Suicide Bomber’s Aide Amir Rashid Ali Arrested, Here’s All You Need To Know

Kerala Booth Officer Found Hanging Amid Alleged SIR Work Pressure; Parties Claim Excessive Election Duties Led To Tragedy

How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Photo Of Skydiver Appearing to Fall Across The Sun, Watch

RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

‘Islam Faaltu Ki Cheez Nahi…’Burqa-Clad Muslim Woman Gets Confronted By Women From Same Community In Delhi Metro Over Marrying A Hindu Man

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

Lucknow Shocker: Ola Employees Beat Father, Chase Son Before Police Arrive, Here’s What Really Happened

Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina
Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina
Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina
Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

QUICK LINKS