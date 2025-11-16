Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

Security situation has been beefed up across the length and breadth of Bangladesh prior to the verdict of International Crimes Tribunal pertaining to former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. The case pertains to alleged crimes during the student-led protests in July-August 2024.

Hasina’s party Awami league has called for a two-day shutdown across the country starting today.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has banned the Awami League and its affiliated organisations. As per some reports, the party leaders have been initiating programmes via social media platforms from unknown locations while actively campaigning online.

A movement initiated by students toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government in July 2024. Post this, Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024. As per a UN Report around 1,400 people may have died during the last year July protests.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) was established by Sheikh Hasina’s administration for prosecuting crimes against humanity committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.