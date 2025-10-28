Pakistan To Send 20000 Troops To Gaza, But Is There A Shocking CIA-Mossad Link?

In what is being called a major diplomatic shift, Pakistan is preparing to send up to 20,000 soldiers to the Gaza Strip as part of an international stabilisation force (ISF), according to a CNN-News18 report citing top intelligence sources.

The move comes after Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, reportedly held secret meetings with senior officials from Israel’s Mossad and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The deployment, if confirmed, would mark a historic first for Pakistan, a country that does not recognise Israel, and signal a dramatic realignment in West Asia’s political landscape.

The report states that the Pakistani troops will be tasked with “neutralising remaining Hamas elements” and maintaining stability in Gaza under Western supervision. The soldiers will also help create a buffer zone between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

Officials in Islamabad have reportedly indicated that internal discussions on the deployment are at an “advanced stage”. According to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, the government appears inclined to contribute to the ISF, which will be responsible for maintaining order in Gaza until the territory is handed over to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The ISF is part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, which aims to disarm Hamas and pave the way for reconstruction and governance reforms. US Vice President JD Vance recently said the ISF would lead efforts to dismantle Hamas’s military structure in the enclave.

Under Munir’s deal with Mossad and the CIA, Pakistan’s contingent will reportedly work alongside troops from Indonesia and Azerbaijan. In return, Israel and the United States are said to have offered Pakistan a package of economic incentives.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu says Israel to decide which international forces in Gaza acceptable