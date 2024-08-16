Sunday, August 18, 2024

Pakistani Airports On High Alert After Detection Of Mpox Cases

In response to increasing concerns about a rise in mpox infections, Pakistan’s Border Health Services have issued a notification to enhance surveillance and precautionary measures at all entry points, including airports. Reports ARY News.

As per the notification, authorities are asked to intensify passenger screening, particularly for those exhibiting suspicious wounds or symptoms related to the virus.

In Addition, the government has directed, that the existing systems at entry points, should be reinforced to effectively manage the situation.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan reported the first case of the Mopox virus. As per the spokesperson of health ministry, the confirmed case is currently undergoing sequencing, and the specific mpox variant carried by the patient will remain unidentified until this process is complete.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkwa’s health department recently confirmed a single mpox case in the area, retracting an earlier statement that three mpox patients had been identified upon arrival from the UAE earlier this week.

(With Inputs From ANI)

