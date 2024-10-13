Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pakistan’s External Debt At Risk, IMF Issues Urgent Alert

IMF has expressed serious concerns regarding Pakistan's ability to manage its external debt, labeling the situation as "fragile."

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Pakistan’s External Debt At Risk, IMF Issues Urgent Alert

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed serious concerns regarding Pakistan‘s ability to manage its external debt, labeling the situation as “fragile.” According to a report by Geo News, the IMF projects that Pakistan’s external financing requirements will reach USD 62.6 billion over the next three years under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. This figure is anticipated to rise to USD 110.5 billion from 2024-2025 to 2028-2029.

For the current fiscal year, Pakistan’s external funding needs are estimated at USD 18.813 billion. This amount is expected to increase to USD 20.088 billion in 2025-2026 and USD 23.714 billion in 2026-2027. Even after the conclusion of the three-year program, high financing demands will persist, with projected requirements of USD 24.625 billion in 2027-2028 and USD 23.235 billion in 2028-2029.

The IMF’s warning highlights the substantial risks involved in Pakistan’s repayment capacity, stating that it heavily depends on the timely implementation of policies and securing external financing. The Fund also noted that the overall ability to repay debts is subject to “major risks,” including high public debt, low gross reserves, and sociopolitical instability.

As of September 2024, the IMF’s exposure to Pakistan is expected to reach Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 6,816 million, equating to 336% of its quota. The IMF cautioned that exceptionally high risks could jeopardize policy implementation, eroding both repayment capacity and debt sustainability.

To restore fiscal and external viability, the IMF emphasizes the need for strong and sustained policy implementation, including fiscal consolidation, external asset accumulation, and decisive reforms aimed at fostering stronger economic development.

On September 25, the IMF’s Executive Board approved Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement, valued at approximately USD 7 billion, marking a critical step for the country in navigating its financial challenges.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Leverages Health Card In Response To Trump’s Criticism

Filed under

external debt warning fragile debt repayment IMF Pakistan debt Pakistan economic stability
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Drone Attack in Northern Israel Injures Over 39 People

Drone Attack in Northern Israel Injures Over 39 People

Iceland’s Coalition Government Falls Apart, Early Elections Set for November

Iceland’s Coalition Government Falls Apart, Early Elections Set for November

Hezbollah Broadcasts New Audio of Hassan Nasrallah After Reports of His Death

Hezbollah Broadcasts New Audio of Hassan Nasrallah After Reports of His Death

U.S. Deploys Advanced Missile Defense System to Israel Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

U.S. Deploys Advanced Missile Defense System to Israel Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

Netanyahu Weighs Humanitarian Blockade on Northern Gaza as Pressure Mounts on Hamas

Netanyahu Weighs Humanitarian Blockade on Northern Gaza as Pressure Mounts on Hamas

Entertainment

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox