Palianytsia: Will Ukraine Be Able To Strike Deep Into Russia Without Asking It’s Allies

Ukraine for the first time has announced the use of Palianytsia, a new long-range rocket-drone hybrid designed to strike targets deep within Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on X from the government-supported United24 platform on Sunday, showcasing the “Palianytsia” weapon. He indicated that this weapon made a “successful” combat debut on Saturday. […]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on X from the government-supported United24 platform on Sunday, showcasing the “Palianytsia” weapon. He indicated that this weapon made a “successful” combat debut on Saturday.

Although many details about the Palianytsia remain classified, the video implies it could reach targets as distant as Russia’s Savasleyka air base in Nizhny Novgorod and Soltsy air base in the Novgorod region—both approximately 400 miles from the Ukrainian border.

The video mentions that “two dozen” Russian military airfields fall within the range of the rocket drone. It also notes that the weapon uses a turbojet engine and is launched from a ground-based platform.

In his X post, Zelenskyy highlighted that, over the past two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia had launched around 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 glide bombs at Ukraine. He suggested that stopping attacks on Ukrainian cities could be achieved by targeting the carriers of these weapons—Russian aircraft stationed at military air bases.

Palianytsia: Designed domestically to destroy enemy’s offensive potential

The Palianytsia was designed domestically to destroy the enemy’s offensive potential, Zelenskyy explained, adding that the production of rocket drones would increase in the same way that the production of long-range strike drones had, with their efficiency being observed almost daily.

If the suggested range of the Palianytsia proves accurate, the system’s deployment on the battlefield might be especially timely for Ukraine’s forces.

Although Ukraine is prohibited from using Western-supplied weaponry to strike targets deep within Russian territory, recent Russian actions could render such weapons ineffective even if Western policy were to change.

Would this be game-changing for Ukraine?

Earlier this week, it was reported that Russia had moved targets out of the range of missiles provided by Western allies, such as the Storm Shadow or Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

Another report mentioned that a significant portion of planes launching glide bombs from Russian airspace had already been moved out of range of those missiles.

The Institute for the Study of War reported observing confirmations of Russian aircraft being redeployed to airfields out of reach of Western long-range weapons.

With Western limitations still in place, Ukraine has turned to using relatively inexpensive, domestically-produced drones for long-range attacks on Russian territory. Ukrainian forces have achieved some notable long-distance strikes on Russian aircraft in recent months, including hitting a Russian Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber at Olenya airbase in Murmansk, which is 1,100 miles into Russia.

Besides targeting Russia’s offensive capabilities, Ukraine’s long-range strikes are also likely intended to challenge Russian air defenses and instill fear among local populations, as experts have previously noted. The new rocket drone arrives as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive in Russia’s Kursk region.

Likely to be used soon in response

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov assured on Monday that the weapon would soon be used again in response to the recent overnight attack on Ukraine.

He indicated on his Facebook page that Ukraine is preparing its response with weapons of its own production.

He also emphasized that this situation underscores the necessity of long-range capabilities and the removal of restrictions on strikes against the enemy’s military facilities.

A Ukrainian military video suggested that the weapon’s range is up to 700 kilometres, comparable to the U.S.-supplied ATACMS. The video displayed a map featuring various airfields, including Russia’s Savasleyka air base, which falls within this range, and noted that the Palianytsia could reach at least 20 Russian airfields.

Ongoing war becoming testing ground for new weapons

Ukraine’s battlefields have become a lethal testing ground for new weapons and adaptations of existing ones.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have equipped off-the-shelf gear with explosives and military-grade infrared cameras. Russia has modified Soviet-era unguided bombs with GPS harnesses, while Ukraine’s underwater drones have significantly damaged Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

However, the new weapon represents a long-term objective for Ukraine. According to reports, this missile is not an extension of an old Soviet project; however, it features a solid-fuel booster for acceleration, followed by a jet engine.

Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, informed the media that the Palianytsia is “fully, locally designed and manufactured,” although he admitted that some components are sourced from abroad.

Ukraine has stated that its inability to counter Russian long-range weapons has severe consequences.

According to Ukraine’s top military commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russia has launched 9,627 long-range missiles, with Ukraine managing to intercept only a quarter of them. He added that over half of the Russian targets were civilian.

