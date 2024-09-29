Plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial Airport, Many Dead

On Saturday, September 28, a tragic plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport claimed lives of many people, as confirmed by the National Park Service (NPS). Exact […]

On Saturday, September 28, a tragic plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport claimed lives of many people, as confirmed by the National Park Service (NPS). Exact number of lives claimed is not known yet.

The Crash

As per many eyewitnesses, the single engined aircraft, in an attempt to land, went straight down in a wooded area near the airport around 5 p.m. Shortly after the crash, the airplane caught fire. Firefighters from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, along with other local departments, quickly responded to extinguish the flames.

Airport Shut

Following the crash, the airport has been closed indefinitely. Both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified and will be conducting investigations to determine the cause of the crash.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will also remain closed on Sunday as authorities continue their investigation.

(inputs from AP)

