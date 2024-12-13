Plane Crash In New York Highway, 2nd Minor Crash In 48 Hours

In addition to managing the crash site, the Department of Environmental Conservation was deployed to address a spill of aviation fuel from the wreckage.

A tragic plane crash occurred on Thursday night in Westchester County, New York, when a small aircraft went down on Interstate 684 in Harrison, approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Manhattan. The accident resulted in one fatality and left another individual injured, according to authorities.

PLANE CRASH: Here’s the scene just outside Westchester County airport. One person is dead, another is in critical condition #breaking @News12CT#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/RV0PX0ECzK — Abdul khabir jamily (@JamilKhabir396) December 13, 2024

The crash happened around 7 p.m., bringing traffic on the highway to a standstill. Video footage from the site showed the wreckage of the white plane wedged against the center median guardrail as emergency responders worked to secure the area, blocking all lanes.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her condolences, stating, “My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual.”

In addition to managing the crash site, the Department of Environmental Conservation was deployed to address a spill of aviation fuel from the wreckage.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash, while the injured person is receiving medical care. The incident has left the community in mourning as officials work to clear the scene and reopen the highway.

