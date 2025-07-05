Live Tv
Home > India > PM Modi and Argentina’s Milei Discuss Energy, Minerals, And Pharma Cooperation

PM Modi and Argentina’s Milei Discuss Energy, Minerals, And Pharma Cooperation

Prime Minister Modi and President Milei discussed energy cooperation, with India eyeing Argentina’s vast shale and mineral reserves to support its clean energy goals and secure a stable, diversified energy supply.

PM Modi and Argentina’s Milei Discuss Energy, Minerals, and Pharma CooperationPM Modi and Argentina’s Milei Discuss Energy, Minerals, and Pharma Cooperation
PM Modi And Argentina’s Milei Discuss Energy, Minerals, and Pharma Cooperation (Pic: PTI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 01:18:33 IST

Ever wondered where India might turn to fuel its clean energy dreams? Turns out — Argentina could be the answer. During a recent bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with Argentine President Javier Milei to explore big opportunities in energy and critical minerals. Think lithium, copper, and rare earth elements — the building blocks of EVs, batteries, and everything clean-tech. MEA’s Secretary (East) P. Kumaran briefed reporters after the meeting and revealed that PM Modi didn’t just talk trade — he pitched Argentina as a “reliable partner” in powering India’s energy future. “The two leaders also had an opportunity to discuss cooperation in the energy and critical mineral sectors,” said Kumaran. With India’s appetite for energy and industrial growth only increasing, this partnership could be a game-changer. So, if you’re following India’s green transition or the global mineral rush — keep your eyes on this Indo-Argentine alliance

Argentina Could Become A Key Energy Partner For India

Kumaran further highlighted Argentina’s potential as an energy supplier, citing the country’s strong reserves in shale resources. “Argentina, with its 2nd-largest shale gas and 4th-largest shale oil reserves, holds strong potential to become an important energy partner for India,” he said. The leaders discussed avenues for expanding bilateral ties in the energy domain, emphasizing the need for secure and sustainable resources to drive economic development. The meeting positioned Argentina as a key player in India’s effort to ensure a stable and diversified energy supply for its future needs.

India Seeks Pharma Market Access In Argentina

PM Modi also raised the issue of easing pharmaceutical exports from India to Argentina. He proposed shifting India from Annexe II to Annexe I of Argentina’s pharmaceutical regulatory framework.

“Prime Minister highlighted India’s strength in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors,” said Kumaran. “He discussed the possibility of India being moved from Annexe II to Annexe I… which would facilitate smoother entry of Indian pharmaceutical products.” Argentina informed India about its fast-track approval process. India stressed that improved access to Indian medicines would lower healthcare costs and benefit Argentine citizens.

(From ANI)

Tags: India Argentina energy partnershipPM Modi In Argentina
