PM Modi ‘Concludes’ Visit to Laos: Reinforcing India’s Commitment to ASEAN and Indo-Pacific Integration

On October 10, PM Modi attended the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, held to reinforce the partnership between India and the ASEAN nations amid global tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his productive two-day visit to Laos, where he represented India at the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits. Modi’s visit underscored India’s commitment to its Act East Policy and its vision for a stronger, more integrated Indo-Pacific region. During the visit, he emphasized India’s intention to deepen cooperation with ASEAN and enhance age-old cultural ties with Laos.

ASEAN-India Summit: Strengthening Strategic Ties

On October 10, PM Modi attended the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, held to reinforce the partnership between India and the ASEAN nations amid global tensions. In his address, Modi highlighted the significance of India-ASEAN relations, stating, “India-ASEAN friendship is critical at a time when various parts of the world face conflicts and challenges.” He further emphasized the potential of this alliance to guide the future of Asia.

Modi unveiled a 10-point plan aimed at strengthening the comprehensive partnership between India and ASEAN. This ambitious plan will address areas such as trade, connectivity, sustainable development, and technological exchange, aligning with ASEAN’s long-term growth goals. India-ASEAN trade has doubled to over $130 billion in the past decade, reflecting the growing economic synergy between the two sides. To harness this momentum, Modi announced a review of the trade-in-goods agreement, seeking to unlock even greater economic potential.

Engagements with Global Leaders

Beyond his participation in the ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi engaged in high-level meetings with leaders from across the globe. He held talks with his counterparts from Japan and New Zealand, discussing potential areas for bilateral cooperation. In an effort to reinforce multilateral ties, Modi also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, European Council President Charles Michel, and Philippines President Bongbong Marcos. Additionally, he interacted with World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, exploring pathways to enhance India’s economic footprint on the world stage.

During the East Asia Summit on October 11, PM Modi advocated for peace and stability in regions like Eurasia and West Asia. Acknowledging the disruptive impact of global conflicts, he reiterated India’s support for countries in the Global South, which have borne the brunt of geopolitical tensions.

A Cultural Connection with Laos

On his first day in Laos, PM Modi experienced a Laotian adaptation of the Ramayana—“Phalak Phalam” or “Phra Lak Phra Ram”—performed by the Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. This unique rendition of the Indian epic, adapted by the Laotian community, dates back to the 16th century, when it was introduced to Laos by Buddhist missions. The performance not only highlighted the shared cultural heritage between India and Laos but also reflected India’s civilizational ties with Southeast Asia. Modi praised the performance, recognizing it as a celebration of India-Laos cultural and historical connections.

Advancing India’s Vision for the Indo-Pacific

The visit concluded with a reiteration of India’s Indo-Pacific vision, focused on fostering peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region. Modi’s engagements in Laos reflect India’s ongoing commitment to the Act East Policy and its intent to build a resilient and interconnected Indo-Pacific.

In a message on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Laos, saying, “Thank you Lao PDR! It’s been a productive visit, in line with India’s commitment to keep strengthening relations with ASEAN. Together, we will continue to work towards peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that the trip bolstered India’s Act East Policy, solidified ASEAN-India ties, and advanced India’s Indo-Pacific vision.

PM Modi’s visit to Laos not only solidified India’s strategic partnerships with ASEAN and East Asia but also celebrated the enduring cultural ties between India and Laos, underscoring a collective commitment to a prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Visit To Laos Marks 10 Years of Act East Policy at ASEAN-India And East Asia Summits