PM Modi Honored With Dominica And Guyana’s Highest Awards, Dedicates Them To 140 Crore Indians

PM Modi receives Guyana’s Order of Excellence and Dominica’s Award of Honour, dedicating them to the 1.4 billion people of India, showcasing India’s growing global influence.

In a historic moment for India’s global diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest national honors from two Caribbean nations, Guyana and Dominica, during the third leg of his tri-nation visit. These prestigious awards reflect the growing international acceptance of Modi’s leadership and his contributions to strengthening India’s ties with the global community.

During a ceremony at the State House in Georgetown, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali conferred “The Order of Excellence” upon Prime Minister Modi. This honor, the highest civilian award of Guyana, recognizes Modi’s “visionary statesmanship,” his advocacy for the rights of developing nations, and his unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Guyana.

While accepting the award, Modi dedicated it to the 1.4 billion people of India, acknowledging the shared historical and cultural bonds between the two nations. He emphasized, “This recognition is not just for me but for every Indian. It signifies the unique bond that India and Guyana share, a bond that has only grown stronger through time.” With this award, Modi became the fourth foreign leader to receive Guyana’s highest honor.

President Ali praised Modi for India’s leadership in technology, healthcare, and renewable energy, which resonate deeply with the aspirations of Guyana and other developing nations. Ali further acknowledged Modi’s pivotal role in advocating for the Global South and transforming international cooperation.

The second leg of Modi’s international honors came from Dominica, where he was conferred with the “Dominica Award of Honour” during the Second India-CARICOM Summit held in Georgetown. This award, presented by President Sylvanie Burton, was in recognition of Modi’s exceptional leadership and India’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the delivery of 70,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Dominica at the height of the crisis.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed his gratitude, highlighting the significance of India’s assistance in helping Dominica protect its citizens and supporting neighboring Caribbean nations. “True leadership knows no borders, and India’s actions during the pandemic are a shining example of global solidarity,” said Skerrit.

Modi graciously accepted the award, emphasizing the strength of the bilateral relationship between India and Dominica. “This honour reflects the shared values and aspirations of our two nations. Our collaboration during the pandemic serves as a beacon of hope and resilience,” he stated.

President Burton lauded Modi for his global vision, especially India’s leadership in the International Solar Alliance and its advocacy for climate justice. She expressed her belief that Modi’s leadership will inspire nations like Dominica to pursue a sustainable future, driven by renewable energy and global cooperation.

The Second India-CARICOM Summit, held alongside Modi’s award ceremonies, provided a crucial platform to discuss India’s growing role in the Caribbean. Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to fostering deeper ties with CARICOM nations, focusing on shared challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and renewable energy. He also proposed hosting the Third India-CARICOM Summit in India, which was warmly welcomed by the Caribbean leaders.

Modi’s emphasis on global reforms, particularly within international institutions, resonated with his Caribbean counterparts. Together, they expressed a shared vision of equitable growth for the Global South, underscoring the importance of collective action in tackling global challenges.

India’s leadership, under Prime Minister Modi, has consistently advocated for the interests of developing nations on the global stage. Modi reiterated India’s role in helping countries overcome challenges through partnerships in technology, healthcare, and climate action.

In his address, Modi expressed his gratitude for the honors conferred upon him by both Guyana and Dominica, saying, “Sincerely thank President Dr. Irfaan Ali for conferring Guyana’s highest honour, ‘The Order of Excellence.’ This recognition belongs to the 1.4 billion people of India. Similarly, I am humbled by Dominica’s highest award, which I dedicate to every Indian cherishing our friendship with Dominica.”

The awards from Guyana and Dominica underscore the enduring impact of Modi’s leadership on the international stage. They reflect India’s growing influence in global geopolitics and highlight the importance of partnerships that transcend borders, grounded in shared values of equity, sustainability, and progress.

As President Burton aptly stated, “Prime Minister Modi’s leadership transcends borders, inspiring nations far and wide. The friendship between India and Dominica is a shining example of how global partnerships can uplift humanity.”

These honors, along with Modi’s diplomatic engagements, reaffirm India’s position as a proactive global leader, committed to shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future for all nations.

