Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with the prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment in recognition of his commitment to the welfare of minority communities in India and globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with the prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment in recognition of his commitment to the welfare of minority communities in India and globally. The award was presented during the launch event of the Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), a newly formed non-governmental organization (NGO) aimed at promoting the welfare and unity of Indian-American minorities in the United States.

AIAM Launches with Focus on Minority Welfare in the U.S.

The AIAM was launched on Friday at the Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church in Maryland, with the goal of supporting and uniting the diverse minority communities within the Indian-American population. The event, which drew attention from various community leaders, marked the organization’s mission to further the vision of inclusive development and equal opportunities for all.

PM Modi’s Leadership Recognized with Prestigious Award

During the event, PM Modi was honored in absentia with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award, a testament to his leadership in fostering inclusive growth in India. The award was jointly presented by Washington Adventist University and AIAM, acknowledging his efforts to uplift minority communities while championing secularism and social harmony in India.

AIAM Chairman Jasdip Singh Speaks on PM Modi’s Vision

The newly appointed Founder and Chairman of AIAM, renowned Sikh philanthropist Jasdip Singh, took the stage to highlight the organization’s commitment to realizing PM Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047. Singh emphasized that under Modi’s leadership, India has embraced an all-inclusive approach, ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen, regardless of religion, caste, or sect.

Singh also noted that AIAM will serve as a critical bridge for Indian-American communities to engage in broader multicultural dialogue and contribute to the fabric of American society.

Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The award, named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., further underscores the importance of global peace, justice, and minority empowerment — values that resonate with PM Modi’s approach to governance. By promoting equal opportunities for all citizens, the Indian government has made strides in reducing divisions and fostering a spirit of unity and progress.

A Diverse and Inclusive Board of Directors

The AIAM’s leadership reflects the diverse backgrounds of Indian-American minorities, with representatives from key communities, including Sikh, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, and Indian Jewish groups. The organization’s seven-member Board of Directors includes Baljinder Singh and Dr. Sukhpal Dhanoa (Sikh), Pawan Bezwada and Elisha Pulivarti (Christian), Dipak Thakker (Hindu), Juned Qazi (Muslim), and Nissim Reuben (Indian Jewish).

Support for PM Modi’s Leadership in Secularism and Unity

In his address, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament and convener of the Indian Minorities Federation, praised PM Modi for transforming India into a nation that embraces unity in diversity. Sandhu pointed out the success of the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Together, For Everyone’s Development) initiative, which has promoted equal opportunity and eradicated the culture of appeasement. He emphasized that PM Modi’s leadership has enhanced India’s reputation on the global stage while ensuring secularism and communal harmony at home.

Combatting False Narratives

Members of India’s minority communities also expressed their appreciation for Modi’s commitment to India’s secular constitution, rejecting divisive narratives that seek to sow discord. They underscored that minorities in India are increasingly resisting misleading attempts to create communal divisions and are instead contributing to the country’s growth and development.

Looking Ahead: AIAM’s Role in Strenghening U.S.-India Ties

AIAM is poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds between Indian Americans and their home country of India. Through its efforts to unify the Indian-American diaspora, AIAM aims to amplify the community’s contributions to the U.S. multicultural landscape while supporting PM Modi’s vision of inclusive prosperity. The organization’s long-term goal is to foster understanding and collaboration among various minority groups, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued in the pursuit of social and economic advancement.