PM Modi Starts 2-Day Russia Tour; EAM Jaishankar Sees Promising Opportunities For Both Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a pivotal two-day visit to Moscow from July 8 to July 9, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This visit holds particular significance as it marks Modi’s first trip to Russia since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

Some Key Highlights of PM Modi’s Russia Visit

Strategic Dialogues: Modi is scheduled for a series of high-level engagements, including a private meeting with President Putin, delegation-level talks, and a visit to the VDNKH Complex’s Rosatom Pavilion.

Comprehensive Agenda: The discussions are set to encompass a wide spectrum of bilateral relations, encompassing economic ties, regional security issues, and global concerns of mutual interest.

Diplomatic Interactions: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the extensive nature of the agenda, including informal discussions between Modi and Putin, underscoring the depth of the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Global Significance: Peskov’s remarks also alluded to the international attention on Modi’s visit, emphasizing Western interest in the outcomes of the summit, which reflects the importance attached to the Indo-Russian relationship.

Trade and Economic Focus: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the opportunity for Modi and Putin to discuss pressing issues such as trade imbalances and furthering economic cooperation between the two nations.

S Jaishankar’s Take

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the biggest change in relations with Russia is that the economic relationship between the two countries has improved tremendously.

Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar said that it will be a great opportunity for PM Modi and Russian President Putin to sit and discuss the relationship.

“It is a way of taking stock of any relationship… one of the biggest changes has been, that our economic relationship with Russia has grown tremendously… at the leadership level, it will be a great opportunity for PM Modi and Russian President Putin to sit down and directly talk to each other,” he said. Jaishankar said that because of the varied preoccupations of both- PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the annual summit was a bit delayed.

“There was a bit of a delay in our annual summits, it is a good tradition, we are two countries which have a strong history of working together. We did value the need for an annual summit. Last year when I went to Moscow, I carried a message from the PM that we are committed to the annual summit and we will do it sooner rather than later…it is a regular recurrence. It is a way of taking stock of any relationship,” he said.

He said that both countries have a steady history of working together. “We look at the happenings around the world and see if we want to make any amends to a situation, we meet and discuss. This meeting was something that was waiting to happen.”

Modi’s visit to Moscow amid global geopolitical dynamics reaffirms the enduring strength of the India-Russia strategic partnership. As both leaders convene to navigate complex challenges and explore new avenues for collaboration, the visit holds promise for advancing bilateral ties across multiple fronts.

