PM Modi To Address ‘Hala Modi’ Event Shortly; Crowd, Performers Get Ready To Greet Him

During his visit, Modi will engage in discussions on key issues ranging from trade and investment to energy and cultural exchanges. This landmark visit is expected to pave the way for a comprehensive roadmap to enhance India-Kuwait relations in the coming years.

Ahead of his departure to the Gulf nation, PM Modi said, “I look forward to my meetings with His Highness the Amir, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Kuwait. It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region.”

He emphasised strong trade and energy partnership between both nations and said, “We also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region.”

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the top Kuwaiti leadership, visit an Indian labour camp, address the Indian community and attend the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.

“I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to the strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations,” said PM Modi in an X post.

He further expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Kuwait for the special gesture of inviting him to the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, a premier sporting event in the Gulf region. “I look forward to being a part of this celebration of athletic excellence and regional unity,” said the prime minister.

PM Modi further expressed his confidence that this visit will “strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait.”

PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome As PM Modi arrived at a hotel in Kuwait, where he would stay for the next two days, members of the Indian diaspora eagerly gathered to interact with him. He also met Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef. Abdulla Al Baroun has translated both Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic, while Abdul Lateef Al Nesef has published the Arabic versions of both the holy scriptures. Thank you Kuwait. I’m delighted by the wonderful welcome. pic.twitter.com/sz2FF40vrM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024 ‘Visit To Open New Chapter Of Ties’: MEA A day ahead of the prime minister’s trip, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said discussions are underway with Kuwait on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact. At a media briefing, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, said a few bilateral documents are expected to be firmed up during the prime minister’s visit. “The historic visit by the prime minister is expected to open a new chapter in India-Kuwait bilateral relations,” he said. “It will not only consolidate the partnership in existing spheres but also unveil new avenues for future cooperation, reinforce our shared values and build a more stronger and dynamic partnership for the future,” he added. Chatterjee said the visit is also expected to boost the ties between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GCC is an influential grouping comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. On Modi’s planned visit to a labour camp in Kuwait, Chatterjee said the government of India attaches considerable importance to the welfare of all the Indian workers abroad. “The idea of the visit of the prime minister to the labour camp is to express the amount of importance the government of India attaches to our workers. That is the prime purpose,” he said. Over 45 Indians were killed in a devastating fire in a building housing foreign workers in southern Kuwait’s Mangaf locality in June.

ALSO READ: Russia Reaffirms Support To India’s Bid To Become Permanent Member Of UNSC

(INPUTS FROM AGENCIES)