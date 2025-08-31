LIVE TV
Home > World > PM Modi Given China's $27,000 Symbolic Car At SCO Summit, While Putin Rolls In This Luxury Ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a Hongqi L5, China’s most prestigious “Red Flag” car, during his SCO summit visit in Tianjin. The luxury vehicle, also favored by President Xi Jinping, symbolizes China’s domestic pride and diplomatic respect. The gesture comes as Modi and Xi push for stronger India-China relations amid global economic uncertainty.

PM Modi rides China’s Hongqi L5 in Tianjin during SCO summit, a symbol of respect and growing India-China diplomatic ties. Photo/X-@Helloguangxi1.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 31, 2025 18:01:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was provided with a Hongqi car, a symbol of “Made in China,” by the Chinese government for his two-day visit to Tianjin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, according to a report by India Today. The luxury vehicle is the preferred mode of transport for Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Hongqi L5 was notably used by Xi during his visit to Mahabalipuram in 2019 when he met PM Modi.

All About Hongqi: China’s Oldest Passenger Car Brand

Hongqi, meaning “Red Flag,” was first manufactured in 1958 by the state-owned First Automotive Works (FAW) Group. Initially produced for the Communist Party of China’s elite, Hongqi has grown into one of the most recognized symbols of Chinese pride and self-reliance. It remains the oldest Chinese passenger car brand and is seen as a flagship of domestic manufacturing.

The car sells at an average price of $18,700 to $27,200 USD.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also attending the SCO summit, will be using his own presidential car, the Aurus, fitted with Chinese diplomatic license plates for his travel in Tianjin. The Aurus, produced by Russian automaker Aurus Motors, is a retro-styled luxury vehicle designed specifically for official state use.

PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet At SCO Summit

During their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two Asian giants.

“It is the need of the hour for the Dragon and Elephant to come together and be friends,” Xi told Modi, referring to China and India.

Both leaders acknowledged the significance of their relationship amid rising global uncertainty, particularly against the backdrop of turbulence triggered by the Trump administration’s tariff disputes.

What PM Modi Said

In response, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the broader impact of India-China cooperation.

“Our cooperation is linked to the interests of 2.8 billion people of our two countries. This will also pave the way for the welfare of all humanity,” he said.

He further underlined India’s commitment to a strong partnership. “We are committed to advancing our relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity,” Modi added.

