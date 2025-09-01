PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi subtly called out Pakistan and its role in the Pahlgam terror attack at the SCO Summit in China. Modi made strong comments on terrorism during the Summit on Monday. He was speaking while Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Modi, was also in the presence. Modi said that terrorism is a challenge to humanity at large, not just to individual nations, and warned that “double standards” on the issue would not be tolerated.

Addressing the plenary session, Modi said, “In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role. Any kind of double standard is not acceptable on the issue of terror.”

PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Modi, in his comments, was referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people – mostly civilians – were killed by terrorists. It was found that the terrorist had links to Pakistan.

Also Read: SCO Summit 2025: From Ukraine War To Alaska Meeting With Donald Trump, Know What Russian President Putin Said

Modi said that security, peace, and stability are essential foundations for progress.

The Prime Minister stated, “…India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates, and we oppose any kind of terror-financing. We have recently seen the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. I thank all the friendly nations who stood with us…”

He also said that India has been facing the scourge of terrorism for the last seven decades.

PM Modi Spells Out India’s Vision for SCO

Apart from his strong stance on terrorism, Modi also elaborated on India’s vision for the SCO, which he said is built on three key pillars – Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity.

He spoke about the need for peace and stability to drive growth and development, spoke about India’s connectivity initiatives for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and proposed the creation of a ‘Civilisational Dialogue Forum’ to highlight the cultural heritage of SCO member countries.

SCO Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack: Tianjin Declaration

The SCO Summit made a final declaration from Tianjin that included a strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice,” the statement read.

Also Read: SCO Summit 2025: China’s Xi Jinping Issues Big Statement Amid Trump Tariffs, Says ‘Must Oppose Cold War Mentality…’