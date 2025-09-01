LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said

PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong anti-terror message at the SCO Summit in China, indirectly calling out Pakistan. Speaking in the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Modi cited the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He warned against “double standards” on terrorism, while SCO leaders jointly condemned the assault.

At SCO Summit, PM Modi slams terrorism, recalls Pahalgam attack, warns Pakistan on double standards as SCO issues strong condemnation. Photo/ANI.
At SCO Summit, PM Modi slams terrorism, recalls Pahalgam attack, warns Pakistan on double standards as SCO issues strong condemnation. Photo/ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 1, 2025 13:57:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi subtly called out Pakistan and its role in the Pahlgam terror attack at the SCO Summit in China. Modi made strong comments on terrorism during the Summit on Monday. He was speaking while Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Modi, was also in the presence. Modi said that terrorism is a challenge to humanity at large, not just to individual nations, and warned that “double standards” on the issue would not be tolerated.

Addressing the plenary session, Modi said, “In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role. Any kind of double standard is not acceptable on the issue of terror.”

PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Modi, in his comments, was referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people – mostly civilians – were killed by terrorists. It was found that the terrorist had links to Pakistan.

Also Read: SCO Summit 2025: From Ukraine War To Alaska Meeting With Donald Trump, Know What Russian President Putin Said

Modi said that security, peace, and stability are essential foundations for progress.

The Prime Minister stated, “…India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates, and we oppose any kind of terror-financing. We have recently seen the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. I thank all the friendly nations who stood with us…”

He also said that India has been facing the scourge of terrorism for the last seven decades.

PM Modi Spells Out India’s Vision for SCO

Apart from his strong stance on terrorism, Modi also elaborated on India’s vision for the SCO, which he said is built on three key pillars – Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity.

He spoke about the need for peace and stability to drive growth and development, spoke about India’s connectivity initiatives for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and proposed the creation of a ‘Civilisational Dialogue Forum’ to highlight the cultural heritage of SCO member countries.

SCO Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack: Tianjin Declaration

The SCO Summit made a final declaration from Tianjin that included a strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir. 

“The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice,” the statement read.

Also Read: SCO Summit 2025: China’s Xi Jinping Issues Big Statement Amid Trump Tariffs, Says ‘Must Oppose Cold War Mentality…’

Tags: pm modi china visitpm modi’SCO Summit 2025TERRORISM

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said
PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said
PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said
PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?