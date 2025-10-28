Polish central banker Litwiniuk does not rule out interest rate cut in November-PAP

WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) – Polish central banker Przemyslaw Litwiniuk says he does not rule out another interest rate cut, perhaps in November, the state-run PAP news agency reported on Tuesday. "… the latest inflation data, which was good, allows us to remain open to an adjustment scenario also in the context of the November meeting," he said, adding that the cut could amount to 25 basis points. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

