Home > World > Portugal’s Golden Visa For Indians: Who’s Eligible And How To Apply

Portugal's Golden Visa For Indians: Who's Eligible And How To Apply

The Golden Visa offers a number of long-term benefits. Holders become eligible for Portuguese citizenship after just five years, one of the fastest pathways in Europe.

Portugal’s Golden Visa and how can Indians apply? (Pexels)
Portugal’s Golden Visa and how can Indians apply? (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 00:01:03 IST

In a good news for Indians, the Government of Portugal has recently revised the rules of its Golden Visa programme, making it easier to apply and offering several new benefits. The move has drawn attention in India, where lakhs of people apply for Schengen visas every year for work, study and travel. Portugal could become a more attractive gateway to Europe for Indian citizens.

The Golden Visa is a residency-by-investment scheme that allows non-EU, non-EEA and non-Swiss citizens to live and work in Portugal, while also travelling visa-free across all Schengen countries.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have no criminal record, and spend a minimum of 7–14 days a year in Portugal to maintain residency.

However, the programme requires a substantial financial commitment. The minimum investment begins at €250,000 (around Rs 2.5 crore) for donations, while the most common option is a €500,000 (over Rs 5 crore) investment in a private Portuguese fund. Applicants can also choose to invest in businesses, create jobs, contribute to research, or donate towards heritage preservation.

The Golden Visa offers a number of long-term benefits. Holders become eligible for Portuguese citizenship after just five years, one of the fastest pathways in Europe. 

Even before citizenship, residents enjoy the right to live, work and study in Portugal, along with access to healthcare, education and other public services.

Another major advantage is that the visa can be extended to immediate family members, including a spouse, children, dependent minors, and parents over 65 years of age.

Tags: golden visaPortugal

Portugal’s Golden Visa For Indians: Who’s Eligible And How To Apply

Portugal’s Golden Visa For Indians: Who’s Eligible And How To Apply
Portugal’s Golden Visa For Indians: Who’s Eligible And How To Apply
Portugal’s Golden Visa For Indians: Who’s Eligible And How To Apply
Portugal’s Golden Visa For Indians: Who’s Eligible And How To Apply

