Pro-Khalistani Pannun Releases Fresh Threats Of Attacking Ayodhya Temple, Calling It ‘Birthplace Of Violent Hindutva’

Pro-Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has openly threatened to attack Hindu temples in Canada and India by announcing new dates that have alarmed authorities.

In a video release, the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief threatened to attack Indian diplomats and Hindu places of worship on November 16 and 17, escalating tensions between pro-Khalistani elements and the Indian diaspora in Canada. He particularly threatened the Kalibari Mandir in Mississauga on November 16 and the Triveni Mandir in Brampton on November 17. The video is also reportedly recorded in Brampton, besides threatening attacks on Indian diplomats whom he accused of spying on Canadian Sikhs.

Pannun’s statement also targeted India’s religious and cultural symbols when it claimed, “We will shake the foundations of Ayodhya.” He called Ayodhya, a holy city in India, the birthplace of what he has described as a ” violent Hindutva ideology. ”

Series of Khalistani Threats

This new threat comes amid several incidents of pro-Khalistani activists targeting Hindu temples in Canada. Last week, clashes broke out at a Hindu temple in Brampton as pro-Khalistani activists disrupted an event held by the Indian Consulate. A few days ago, the Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Surrey was attacked, raising alarms over the security of the Hindu community in Canada.

Vandalism, hate graffiti, and physical attacks on Hindu temples in Canada have been reported very frequently in the past year and the latest firing incident at the home of Satish Sharma, president of Surrey’s Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

Indian Government slams Canada

Reacting to Pannun’s threats, the Indian government condemned the acts as “terror activities” and slammed Canada for promoting pro-Khalistani elements. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in social media condemned the violence saying, “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve.”.

The Indian authorities asked for stronger action from the Canadian Government, as the authorities of Canada have not done enough to restrict threats coming through such coercive tools. Indian intelligence sources accused authorities in Canada of downplaying the seriousness of such threats; they pointed out the influence of the pro-Khalistani lobby within the political circles of Canada.

Canadian Police Supporting Khalistanis

Pro-Khalistani influence on the Canadian police has once again gained momentum as more videos of sword fights emerge among the police staff in Surrey with a Khalistani flag in full view. Indian officials have sent an alert that it could well be a case of local policemen getting soft on Khalistanis. But the Canadian government, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is accused of having been soft on Khalistani extremists for political assistance by MPs like Jagmeet Singh, whose vote the minority government desperately needs to pass their legislative agenda.

Pannun was declared a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2020. He constantly uses provocative rhetoric, including a warning last month to passengers flying with Air India to avoid travel between November 1 and 19 since it falls on the 40th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In this threat of “global blockade” against the airline, attacks are feared.

ALSO READ: Canada: Brampton Triveni Mandir Cancels Event Amid Threat Of Violent Protests By SFJ Terrorist Pannun