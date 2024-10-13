Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

PTI Calls For Immediate Access To Imran Khan For Family

PTI vows protests on October 15 if Imran Khan is denied family visits and legal access.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
PTI Calls For Immediate Access To Imran Khan For Family

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans for massive protests on October 15 at Islamabad’s D-Chowk if their founder, Imran Khan, is not allowed to meet with family and legal representatives.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, PTI’s central information secretary, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Allow party founder Imran Khan‘s meeting with his family and lawyers or face massive protests on October 15.”

MUST READ: French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

Akram revealed that the government has denied Khan visits from family members and lawyers for the past five to six weeks, raising concerns about his treatment in custody. “We have no contact with our leader, and reports of mistreatment in jail are alarming,” he added. The protests are set to coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which begins on the same day.

In a recent political committee meeting, PTI reaffirmed its commitment to holding a “powerful” protest, underscoring the urgency of restoring Khan’s access to basic human rights. Akram criticized the federal and Punjab governments for their “unlawful” raids and arrests, asserting that Khan’s life is at risk due to the government’s actions.

He warned that if Khan is not granted access to his basic rights, family, and party leaders, “the entire Pakistan will take to the streets on October 15.” The party remains steadfast in its demands, vowing not to back down amid growing oppression and violence from the government

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Leverages Health Card In Response To Trump’s Criticism

Filed under

imran khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political unrest Pakistan PTI October protests
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

SpaceX Successfully Launches Mega Starship Rocket In Fifth Test Flight

SpaceX Successfully Launches Mega Starship Rocket In Fifth Test Flight

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Reliance Engages Government On Satellite Spectrum Amidst Tensions with Musk

Reliance Engages Government On Satellite Spectrum Amidst Tensions with Musk

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet Singh Emerges As Most Expensive Buy

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet Singh Emerges As Most Expensive Buy

Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

Entertainment

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox