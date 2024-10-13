PTI Calls For Immediate Access To Imran Khan For Family

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans for massive protests on October 15 at Islamabad’s D-Chowk if their founder, Imran Khan, is not allowed to meet with family and legal representatives.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, PTI’s central information secretary, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Allow party founder Imran Khan‘s meeting with his family and lawyers or face massive protests on October 15.”

Akram revealed that the government has denied Khan visits from family members and lawyers for the past five to six weeks, raising concerns about his treatment in custody. “We have no contact with our leader, and reports of mistreatment in jail are alarming,” he added. The protests are set to coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which begins on the same day.

In a recent political committee meeting, PTI reaffirmed its commitment to holding a “powerful” protest, underscoring the urgency of restoring Khan’s access to basic human rights. Akram criticized the federal and Punjab governments for their “unlawful” raids and arrests, asserting that Khan’s life is at risk due to the government’s actions.

He warned that if Khan is not granted access to his basic rights, family, and party leaders, “the entire Pakistan will take to the streets on October 15.” The party remains steadfast in its demands, vowing not to back down amid growing oppression and violence from the government

