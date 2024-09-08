PTI Rally Faces Backlash For Flouting NOC Guidelines Amid Police Confrontations

Imran Khan's PTI was issued a warning by the local administration to adhere to the rally's No Objection Certificate (NOC) guideline.

Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI), was issued a warning by the local administration to adhere to the rally’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) guidelines, which required them to vacate the venue by 7 pm.

Rally Exceeds Permit Time

During the Sangjani Rally on Sunday, the district magistrate issued several reminders for the rally participants to leave the venue. Despite these reminders, the rally continued past the permitted time, prompting the police and administration to take action.

Clashes Erupt with Police

As the participants arrived from a different route, clashes erupted between PTI workers and the police. The situation escalated when PTI supporters began throwing stones, leading the police to respond with tear gas in the Choongi No 26 area.

Police and Injuries

A police spokesperson reported that rally participants deviated from the designated route and attacked law enforcement officers. Several officers, including SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan, sustained injuries due to the ongoing stone-pelting.

Interior Minister Responds

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, took immediate notice of the situation. He requested a report from the Inspector General of Islamabad and instructed that the injured officers receive the best possible medical treatment. Naqvi also called SSP Shoaib Khan to inquire about his health and emphasized the need for top-quality care for all injured officers.

PTI Allegations and Reactions

PTI alleged that police fired shots at its members during the rally in Islamabad, which was held to demand the release of party founder and incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The party’s official account shared a video from the rally and stated, “You can jail a man, but not his ideas,” referring to Imran Khan.

International Solidarity

In addition to the domestic events, PTI shared pictures of protests at the Pakistani Embassy in Norway, highlighting international solidarity. The post stated, “Protest in front of the Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway, to show solidarity with Imran Khan and his fight for justice and democracy.”

