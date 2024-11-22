Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine has now taken on the characteristics of a global conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine has now taken on the characteristics of a global conflict, following recent missile attacks launched by Western powers against Russian territories, particularly in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. In his remarks, Putin framed the escalation as a result of actions taken by the West, which he accuses of provoking the conflict in Ukraine.

“Since this moment, as we have underscored repeatedly, the conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the West, has obtained elements of global nature,” Putin declared, underlining his belief that Western involvement in the conflict has broadened its scope beyond the regional battlefields of Ukraine.

Russia’s Right to Retaliate

In the wake of these developments, Putin emphasized Russia’s right to take retaliatory actions if the conflict escalates further. His comments signaled a readiness to respond decisively to any provocation from Ukraine or its Western allies.

Putin asserted that Russia would not hesitate to target military facilities in countries that contribute to the conflict by supplying weapons to Ukraine. This statement further escalated tensions between Russia and the West, particularly with NATO countries that have been providing Ukraine with military support.

“We have the right to target the military facilities of countries that use weapons against Russia,” Putin stated, reinforcing Russia’s stance on self-defense and retaliation against foreign powers involved in the conflict.

A Sharp Critique of U.S. Actions

The Russian President did not shy away from placing the blame for the current global tension squarely on the United States. Putin criticized the U.S. for its role in undermining international security, accusing the country of being a primary instigator of the conflict.

“I would like to stress once again that it is not Russia that is destroying the international security system, but the U.S.,” Putin emphasized, reaffirming his long-standing position that the West, particularly the U.S., has played a central role in destabilizing global peace through its actions in Ukraine.

The Oreshnik Missile

Amid the escalating tensions, Putin also took the opportunity to announce a successful test of Russia’s new medium-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik. The announcement of the missile’s successful launch was seen as a demonstration of Russia’s ongoing military advancements in the face of mounting pressure from the West.

This missile test is part of a broader pattern of Russian military developments, which the Kremlin claims are necessary to ensure national security in light of increasing foreign involvement in Ukraine.

Responding to Long-Range Attacks

In a direct response to the use of long-range missiles by Western countries—specifically American and British-supplied weapons—Putin confirmed that the Russian armed forces had launched a combined strike on a key facility in Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. This strike, which took place on November 21, 2024, was portrayed by Putin as retaliation for the ongoing Western support of Ukraine’s military operations.

“In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons, on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine,” Putin stated, illustrating Russia’s commitment to targeting Ukraine’s military infrastructure as part of its counteroffensive strategy.