Putin India Visit: Why Russian President Doesn't Use A Phone Or The Internet, Living In An 'Information Vacuum'

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi today for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, marking his first India visit since the Ukraine war began. Meanwhile, revelations by a former intelligence officer shed light on Putin’s isolated information environment and why doesn't use a mobile phone.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 4, 2025 11:39:36 IST

Putin India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi today on December 4, for a state visit to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. During his two-day stay in the national capital, Putin is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

This marks Putin’s first official visit to India since the Ukraine war began in February 2022. His last trip to New Delhi took place in December 2021.

Why Putin Avoids Internet and Phones

Even as the Russian President resumes overseas travel, startling revelations continue to emerge about his lifestyle and access to information. A senior Russian intelligence officer who defected in 2023, claimed that Putin lives in what he described as an “information vacuum,” deliberately avoiding the use of mobile phones or the internet.

The claims were made by Gleb Karakulov, a former engineer and captain in the Presidential Communications Directorate of the Federal Guard Service. In an interview with the Dossier Center for Investigative Journalism, Karakulov said Putin relies solely on information provided by his closest aides and Russian state television channels.

Karakulov, whose work involved encrypting presidential communications, revealed he regularly accompanied Putin on foreign trips. According to him, the first such assignment was a business trip in October 2009. Since joining the Federal Guard Service, he said he had been on more than 180 trips with the Russian leader.

‘I Haven’t Seen Putin With a Mobile Phone’

The former officer offered rare insights into Putin’s tightly controlled information environment.

“In all my years of service, I haven’t seen him once with a mobile phone,” Karakulov told the Dossier Center.

“He doesn’t use the internet or a mobile phone,” he added. “He only receives information from his closest circle, which means that he lives in an information vacuum.”

According to Karakulov, Putin’s primary sources of information are secret service intelligence assessments and Russian television news. “The President insists on having Russian television in every venue he stays in,” he said.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 11:38 AM IST
