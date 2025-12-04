LIVE TV
Home > World > Vladimir Putin India Visit: Inside Russian President's Aurus Senat And What Makes This Armoured Limousine Special

The car has previously made headlines internationally. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, PM Narendra Modi and Putin reportedly spent over an hour inside the Senat.

Vladimir Putin in his car Aurus Senat. (Image source: Kremlin)
Vladimir Putin in his car Aurus Senat. (Image source: Kremlin)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 03:52:56 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday, December 4, 2025, for a two-day state visit. This marks his first trip to India in four years. And, as always, he will make a grand entrance in style, aboard his iconic Aurus Senat Limousine, Russia’s official presidential car.

The Aurus Senat is no ordinary luxury car. It is a stretched, heavily armoured limousine designed by Aurus Motors in Moscow. Inspired by the Soviet-era ZIS-110, the Senat combines classic limousine elegance with modern protection, making it extremely difficult to damage. Under the hood, it features a 4.4-litre V8 engine producing 598 bhp and 880 Nm of torque. For occasions that demand extra power, a V12 version with 850 bhp is also available.

The car has previously made headlines internationally. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, PM Narendra Modi and Putin reportedly spent over an hour inside the Senat, possibly discussing geopolitics. In 2024, Putin gifted two Senats to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Aurus Motors, the company behind this limousine, is relatively new. Founded in 2018 as a state limousine manufacturer, it opened to the public in 2021. Today, its ultra-luxury cars are owned by a few world leaders, including Turkmenistan’s Serdar and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

During his two-day visit, Putin and Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions as part of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. While the agenda focuses on diplomacy and bilateral cooperation, car enthusiasts will be excited to catch a glimpse of the Aurus Senat on Indian roads. With its imposing design and unmatched luxury, the Senat is a car that makes even the most expensive luxury vehicles seem modest in comparison.

Putin’s arrival in the Aurus Senat is set to be one of the most talked-about sights of his visit to India.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 3:52 AM IST
Tags: Aurus Senatrussiavladimir putinvladimir putin india visit

QUICK LINKS