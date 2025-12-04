Putin In India Today: From Defence To Trade – What’s On Agenda As PM Modi, Russian President Hold High-Stakes Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India today for a two-day state visit. This is his first trip to the country since Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022. He is scheduled to land on the evening of December 4, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner at his official residence.

Putin To Receive Ceremonial Welcome and Summit Agenda

Putin’s official engagements begin on the morning of December 5 with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a tri-service guard of honour. He will then visit Rajghat to pay homage before heading to Hyderabad House for formal bilateral talks with PM Modi. The leaders are expected to issue a joint media statement after the summit, alongside the signing of several agreements and MoUs across key sectors.

23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

The visit coincides with two major milestones: the 23rd India-Russia annual summit and the 25th year of their strategic partnership. It also marks the 15th anniversary of the 2009 Joint Statement that elevated ties to a “special and privileged strategic partnership.”

According to reports, New Delhi and Moscow are set to sign agreements spanning trade, health, agriculture, media and cultural exchange during the December 4–5 visit.

Putin Accompanied By High-Level Russian Delegation

President Putin is accompanied by seven senior Russian ministers:

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut

Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev

Transport Minister Roman Nikitin

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov noted that political dialogue between the two countries has been “regular and confidential.” The two leaders met earlier this year on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin on September 1 and held five phone conversations. Putin has also held preparatory discussions in Moscow with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, whom he met twice.

Both sides expect the summit to review cooperation across defence, economy, finance, transport, technology, education and culture.

Detailed Discussion On Economic Ties, Trade Imbalance and 2030 Roadmap

Ushakov said the leaders will hold detailed discussions on economic ties, noting that bilateral trade rose 12% in 2024 to USD 63.6 billion. He acknowledged India’s concerns about the widening trade deficit and said Russia has proposed new mechanisms to insulate bilateral transactions from external pressure.

A key outcome of the visit is likely to be the Program for the Development of Strategic Areas of Russian-Indian Economic Cooperation until 2030, along with sector-specific agreements in trade, energy, agriculture, health and media.

Large Projects Under Review, India–Russia Business Forum

During the August meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Moscow, both countries reviewed multiple ongoing projects in industrial cooperation, innovative technologies, mining, transport connectivity, space, healthcare and labour mobility.

On Friday afternoon, PM Modi and President Putin will address the India–Russia Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam. Discussions will centre on investment opportunities, manufacturing partnerships and technology collaboration.

Ushakov highlighted growing travel exchanges, noting that over 80,000 Russians visited India in 2024, while more than 40,000 Indians travelled to Russia. He said tourism and cultural links hold “significant potential” for expansion.

Defence Cooperation: BrahMos and Beyond

Defence ties will be a key pillar of the talks. India and Russia are set to review progress on upgraded BrahMos variants, including the lighter air-launched BrahMos-NG and extended-range models. Discussions may also cover hypersonic projects, long-range air-to-air missiles and India’s planned procurement of additional S-400 missile systems.

The BrahMos joint venture, described as a flagship programme, saw operational deployment during Operation Sindoor, and India has begun exporting the missile system, with the Philippines being the first recipient.

Global and Multilateral Coordination

The two leaders will also exchange assessments on major global issues and continue coordination at the UN, SCO, G20 and BRICS. Moscow has expressed support for India as it prepares to assume the BRICS chairmanship in 2026.

On the evening of December 5, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of President Putin. The Russian leader is expected to depart later that night, wrapping up a visit of roughly 30 hours.

