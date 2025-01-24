Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the war in Ukraine might have been averted if Donald Trump had remained in office, blaming the former U.S. president’s 2020 election loss for the subsequent crisis. In a state media interview, Putin praised Trump’s pragmatism and hinted at a willingness to negotiate peace, even as tensions remain high.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the war in Ukraine might have been averted if Donald Trump had remained in office in 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the ongoing war in Ukraine might never have occurred had former U.S. President Donald Trump not been “robbed” of victory in the 2020 presidential election. In an interview with state media, Putin referred to the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 as a “crisis” and suggested that Trump’s leadership could have prevented the bloodshed that has engulfed eastern Europe for nearly three years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Trump’s Leadership Could Have Prevented the Crisis’

“I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president, if his victory had not been stolen from him in 2020, then perhaps there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022,” Putin stated.

The Russian leader described Trump as “smart and pragmatic,” adding that such qualities made the former president uniquely suited to avoid such conflicts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“He is not only a smart person, but a pragmatic person. I have a hard time imagining there will be decisions taken that are detrimental to the American economy,” Putin remarked.

Putin Signals Openness to Negotiations

Putin also expressed a willingness to engage in peace negotiations, emphasizing that Russia remains open to discussions over the conflict in Ukraine. “As for the issue of negotiations… we have always said, and I want to emphasize this once again, that we are ready for these negotiations on Ukrainian issues,” he said.

However, these statements appeared to contrast sharply with the rhetoric coming from Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Hours earlier, the Ministry condemned the West’s ongoing military support for Ukraine, denouncing what it referred to as the “illegitimate Kyiv regime.”

“Despite the increasingly loud talk about the need for peace talks, no practical actions indicating a real readiness for them on the part of Kyiv and the West are objectively observed,” read the Ministry’s statement. “The issue of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government is not being resolved.”

Kyiv’s Response To Putin

In response to Putin’s comments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office issued a brief statement. It reiterated that peace negotiations involving Trump and Putin would not be acceptable without the participation of European representatives.

Trump, who has long claimed that he could swiftly resolve the conflict, has repeatedly said he would be able to “end the war” in Ukraine within 24 hours if given the opportunity.

Trump’s Approach: Tariffs, Sanctions, and Pressure

Now into his second term as president, Trump has shown no hesitation in applying pressure to both sides of the conflict. On Wednesday, he warned Putin that Russia would face heavy taxes, tariffs, and sanctions if it refused to agree to a peace deal.

“If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Despite the strong rhetoric toward Moscow, Trump’s advisors have hinted that Western military aid to Ukraine could be scaled back if Kyiv does not show willingness to pursue a peace deal.

Observers speculate that the Trump administration will continue efforts to force both parties into an agreement, even as the conflict shows no immediate signs of resolution.

Also Read: Trump Urges Russia to End Ukraine War, Acknowledges Russia’s Help In World War II: ‘ I Love The Russian People’