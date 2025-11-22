Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

Putin Signals Support For Trump’s Peace Plan, And Suddenly, The Plot Thickens

If you thought the Russia-Ukraine war was done serving geopolitical plot twists, think again. Just as Washington and Kyiv publicly clash over Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan, Vladimir Putin walks in like, “Actually… this might work.” Yes, you read that right.

Putin on Friday signalled that Trump’s proposal could be the foundation of a “final settlement” to end the war that has dragged on since 2022. And he didn’t beat around the bush. In fact, he confirmed on live TV:

“I believe that it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement.” Surprised? Same, all of us.

But now wait because it gets more interesting. According to Putin, the Americans asked Russia to “show flexibility,” and apparently, Moscow did. As he put it: “In the course of that discussion, the American side asked us to make certain compromises and show flexibility, as they said,” before adding that “despite certain complex issues and difficulties”, Russia agreed to the proposal during talks in Anchorage, Alaska.

So here we are, Putin nodding yes, Kyiv hesitating, Washington pushing, and the world watching like it’s the season finale of a very tense political thriller.

Putin Issues a Stark Warning To Ukraine, And Raises the Stakes

Putin made sure to let it be known that even though Moscow seemed like it was reaching out, the olive branch came with thorns. He signalled Russia’s willingness to end the war but at the same time, he issued a foreboding warning to Ukraine, the sort that makes you sit straight up on your chair while reading.

Kyiv has already suggested that Trump’s proposal is mainly in line with the demands of Russia. And Putin? He practically said, “Take the plan … or get ready for the worst.”

It’s a typical diplomatic practice of giving a reward and imposing a penalty,and one can almost sense the atmosphere of tension from the text.

What will happen if Ukraine rejects the offer?

Continue reading … the pressure is going to escalate only from this point on.

Putin stated, “If Kyiv does not want to discuss President Trump’s proposal and refuses to do so, then both they and the European warmongers should understand that the events that took place in Kupiansk will inevitably be repeated in other key sectors of the front. Overall, this situation is acceptable to us.”

Kyiv Responds: A Difficult Choice Ahead

Putin’s remarks, both his willingness to negotiate and his thinly veiled threat , come at a time when Ukraine has openly expressed discomfort with Trump’s proposed peace plan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the intense pressure Kyiv faces, noting on television, “Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice,either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner.”

Still, Zelenskyy stopped short of rejecting the proposal outright. Instead, he struck a cautious tone, saying, “We value the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team aimed at ending this war. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace.”

