LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

Putin unexpectedly backs Trump’s peace plan, calling it a workable basis for ending the war, while issuing a stark warning to Kyiv. Ukraine, under pressure, weighs dignity against losing crucial US support.

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 22, 2025 11:43:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

Putin Signals Support For Trump’s Peace Plan, And Suddenly, The Plot Thickens

If you thought the Russia-Ukraine war was done serving geopolitical plot twists, think again. Just as Washington and Kyiv publicly clash over Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan, Vladimir Putin walks in like, “Actually… this might work.” Yes, you read that right.

Putin on Friday signalled that Trump’s proposal could be the foundation of a “final settlement” to end the war that has dragged on since 2022. And he didn’t beat around the bush. In fact, he confirmed on live TV:
“I believe that it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement.” Surprised? Same, all of us.

But now wait because it gets more interesting. According to Putin, the Americans asked Russia to “show flexibility,” and apparently, Moscow did. As he put it: “In the course of that discussion, the American side asked us to make certain compromises and show flexibility, as they said,” before adding that “despite certain complex issues and difficulties”, Russia agreed to the proposal during talks in Anchorage, Alaska.

So here we are, Putin nodding yes, Kyiv hesitating, Washington pushing, and the world watching like it’s the season finale of a very tense political thriller.

Putin Issues a Stark Warning To Ukraine, And Raises the Stakes

Putin made sure to let it be known that even though Moscow seemed like it was reaching out, the olive branch came with thorns. He signalled Russia’s willingness to end the war but at the same time, he issued a foreboding warning to Ukraine, the sort that makes you sit straight up on your chair while reading.

Kyiv has already suggested that Trump’s proposal is mainly in line with the demands of Russia. And Putin? He practically said, “Take the plan … or get ready for the worst.”

It’s a typical diplomatic practice of giving a reward and imposing a penalty,and one can almost sense the atmosphere of tension from the text.

What will happen if Ukraine rejects the offer?
Continue reading … the pressure is going to escalate only from this point on.

Putin stated, “If Kyiv does not want to discuss President Trump’s proposal and refuses to do so, then both they and the European warmongers should understand that the events that took place in Kupiansk will inevitably be repeated in other key sectors of the front. Overall, this situation is acceptable to us.”

Kyiv Responds: A Difficult Choice Ahead

Putin’s remarks, both his willingness to negotiate and his thinly veiled threat , come at a time when Ukraine has openly expressed discomfort with Trump’s proposed peace plan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the intense pressure Kyiv faces, noting on television, “Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice,either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner.”

Still, Zelenskyy stopped short of rejecting the proposal outright. Instead, he struck a cautious tone, saying, “We value the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team aimed at ending this war. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace.”

Read More: New Labour Codes Explained: What Are The New Labour Laws, And How Will They Supercharge Your Work Life

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 11:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: geopolitical-tensionsKremlin warningKyiv responseputinrussia-ukraine conflictTrump peace planTrump proposalUkraine warUS Russia negotiationsZelenskyy

RELATED News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

Ranveer Singh Gets Trump Jr. & Girlfriend Grooving To Viral Hits At Netra Mantena’s Udaipur Wedding | Watch

‘He Might Change’: Did Donald Trump Confront Zohran Mamdani Over Benjamin Netanyahu Arrest Promise?

Donald Trump Was Asked If Zohran Mamdani Is a Jihadist – Here’s What He Said During White House Meeting

“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani

LATEST NEWS

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

7-Year-Old Konatsu Hasegawa From Japan Speaks Miraculous Kannada, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Masked ‘Baccha Chor’ Targets 6-Year-Old, Father’s Courageous Fight Exposes ‘Koi Dar Nahi’ Criminals

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

New Labour Codes Explained: What Are The New Labour Laws, And How Will They Supercharge Your Work Life?

Student Suicide Case: 13-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra Dies After Jumping From School’s Top Floor

Ind vs SA Test: South Africa Wins The Toss Opts To Bat First, Why Did The Match Starting Early? Revealed

Big Win for Employees: New Labour Law Cuts Gratuity Eligibility To JUST 1 Year

‘Eyes Burning, Throat On Fire…’: Former Xiaomi CEO Leaves Delhi Amid Toxic Air And Alarming Health Risks

Delhi Wakes Up To Choking Air Again; AQI Slips To Severe Category, THIS City Tops The Polluted List

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama
Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama
Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama
Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

QUICK LINKS