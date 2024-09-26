Putin Threats Nuclear Attack On The West , Says, ‘Any Non Nuclear State If Supported Will Face…’

Putin stated that any aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, if supported or aided by a nuclear-armed state, would be considered a direct attack on Russia.

In a targeted attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that Russia is willing to use nuclear weapons under less severe circumstances than what was previously outlined. Informing that this move was a part of the Kremlin’s strategy ( The Kremlin’s strategy is to use the threat of nuclear weapons to discourage the West—especially countries like the U.S. and UK—from providing more military aid to Ukraine. By saying it might use nuclear weapons even in response to conventional attacks, Russia is trying to make Western countries think twice before helping Ukraine with more advanced weapons.) to discourage the United States

During a televised meeting with key Russian officials, Putin revealed plans to amend Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which outlines the circumstances under which nuclear weapons may be deployed. The adjustments aim to address what he described as “new sources of military threats and risks.”

Any Non Nuclear State If Supported Will Face…

Putin stated that any aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, if supported or aided by a nuclear-armed state, would be considered a direct attack on Russia. This appears to be a clear reference to Ukraine, a country without nuclear weapons, and its reliance on military assistance from NATO powers such as the United States and Britain.

Will Not Hesitate To Use Nuclear Bombs

The Russian leader also emphasized that Russia would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional attack that posed a “critical threat” to the country’s sovereignty.

His comments come at a time when Ukraine, emboldened by Western support, launched a cross-border offensive last month, capturing Russian territory for the first time since the war began. Ukraine has been urging Washington to permit the use of Western missiles for strikes deeper into Russian territory.

Putin’s remarks underscore the growing tension as Western powers continue to support Ukraine militarily, raising the stakes in the ongoing conflict. The possible expansion of Ukraine’s capability to target deeper into Russian territory, combined with Putin’s lowered nuclear threshold, has escalated concerns about a broader confrontation.

The debate surrounding Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons has intensified this week, particularly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States. During this visit, Zelensky continued to push for the use of Western missiles against targets deep within Russian territory. President Putin recently warned that such an action would imply that NATO countries, including the United States and European nations, are engaging in direct conflict with Russia.

Also Read: Who Is The Key Conspirator In Hasina’s Ouster? Muhammad Yunus Sheds Light

Putin further escalated the rhetoric by stating that Moscow might consider deploying nuclear weapons if it detects the launch of a large-scale attack involving missiles, aircraft, or drones against Russian targets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov confirmed on Thursday that these remarks were intended as a warning to Ukraine’s Western allies. “This is a clear signal to those nations about the potential consequences of their involvement in an attack on Russia, using various methods—not necessarily nuclear ones,” Peskov explained.

Currently, Russia’s nuclear doctrine focuses primarily on deterring threats from countries and alliances with nuclear weapons. It specifies that nuclear retaliation would only be triggered if a conventional attack poses an existential threat to the Russian state.