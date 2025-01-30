The accident involved American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, traveling from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan National Airport.

Officials have stated that there are no expected survivors following a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk military helicopter near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The accident involved American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, traveling from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan National Airport.

Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA. Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we’re grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under… Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 30, 2025

Timeline of the Crash

Departure from Wichita

6:18 p.m. ET: American Eagle Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, takes off from Wichita, Kansas.

FAA Issues Warning

8:48 p.m. ET: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerts authorities about a potential aircraft incident. Emergency response teams, including police, fire, and airport officials, are mobilized.

A Blackhawk flying over the Potomac River casually running into American Airlines flight 5342 at the Reagan National Airport with an inbound flight from Wichita. New dashcam footage captures the moment a military helicopter collides with an American Airlines jet.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/FL0gBfg2x4 — Sumit (@SumitHansd) January 30, 2025

Emergency Crews Arrive at the Scene

8:58 p.m. ET: First responders reach the crash site and discover wreckage in the Potomac River. Search and rescue efforts commence immediately, according to Washington, D.C.’s fire chief, John A. Donnelly.

Confirmation of Aircraft Down

9:09 p.m. ET: D.C. emergency authorities confirm via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a small aircraft has crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

Official Statements from American Airlines and FAA

10:00 p.m. ET: American Airlines confirms that Flight 5342 was involved in an accident. The FAA releases a statement revealing that the aircraft, a CRJ700 jet, collided with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Runway 33 at Reagan Airport.

Defense Department Launches Investigation

12:06 a.m. ET (Thursday): Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces that the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army have begun investigating the crash. Initial reports indicate that three service members were aboard the Army helicopter.

Rescue Operations Face Challenges

12:53 a.m. ET: Search teams, including divers and boats, continue operations around the wreckage. Officials report that nearly 300 emergency personnel are involved, but freezing water temperatures, strong winds, and poor visibility are complicating efforts. Authorities do not confirm the number of casualties at this time.

No Survivors Expected

7:30 a.m. ET: During a press briefing at Reagan National Airport, local and federal officials announce that they do not believe anyone survived the collision. Recovery efforts are now the primary focus, with 28 bodies retrieved so far.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash while recovery teams work to retrieve remaining victims from the wreckage.