Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Revealing Clothes Are Now On This Airlines’ No-Fly List; Find Out Why

Passengers flying with Spirit Airlines out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport should be mindful of their clothing and tattoos, as the airline has tightened its dress code rules. The low-cost carrier recently updated its Contract of Carriage, providing more specific guidelines on what passengers can and cannot wear on board.

Revealing Clothes Are Now On This Airlines’ No-Fly List; Find Out Why

Passengers flying with Spirit Airlines should be mindful of their clothing and tattoos, as the airline has tightened its dress code rules.


Passengers flying with Spirit Airlines out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport should be mindful of their clothing and tattoos, as the airline has tightened its dress code rules. The low-cost carrier recently updated its Contract of Carriage, providing more specific guidelines on what passengers can and cannot wear on board.

According to the updated contract, effective January 22, 2025, passengers may be denied boarding or asked to leave the aircraft if they are barefoot, inadequately clothed, or if their clothing or tattoos are deemed offensive.

The policy states:
“A guest shall not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave an aircraft if that guest … is barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts), or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.”

Past Incidents With Spirit Airlines Highlight the Policy Shift

The new policy comes months after an incident in October 2024 involving two California women who were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight for wearing crop tops. At the time, the airline explained to USA TODAY:
“Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards for all Guests traveling with us.”

Previously, the airline’s contract referred to passengers being “barefoot or inadequately clothed” but did not provide detailed examples or mention tattoos. The recent update clarifies these standards to avoid confusion and outlines what may be considered inappropriate.

Reactions and Concerns To Spirit Airlines’ Policy

The updated rules have sparked discussions among travelers. While some see the policy as a reasonable step to ensure a comfortable environment, others worry about the subjective nature of determining what constitutes “lewd, obscene, or offensive” clothing or tattoos.

The airline has not elaborated on how staff will make these determinations, leaving room for debate about consistency in enforcement.

Spirit Airlines and Its Michigan Presence

Spirit Airlines is a significant player at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, offering flights to 103 destinations across the Americas. Popular routes include Aruba, Puerto Rico, New York City, Austin, and St. Louis.

However, the airline does not serve other major airports in Michigan, such as Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Lansing Capital Region International Airport, or Traverse City Cherry Capital Airport.

What Travelers Should Know

Passengers planning to fly with Spirit Airlines are advised to review the updated Contract of Carriage to ensure compliance with the dress code. Wearing see-through clothing or outfits exposing private areas, along with having offensive tattoos, may result in being denied boarding.

With these changes, Spirit Airlines aims to create a more standardized and respectful environment for all passengers while navigating the potential challenges of subjective enforcement.

Filed under

Spirit Airlines

