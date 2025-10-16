LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > World > RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 08:16:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

Oct 16 (Reuters) – * Japanese rubber futures held steady on Thursday, as traders balanced robust demand from China's auto sector against the pressure of a stronger yen. * The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 0.06% at 312 yen ($2.07) per kg, as of 0225 GMT. * The rubber contract on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was flat at 14,850 yuan ($2,084.77) per metric ton. * Most-active November butadiene rubber contract on SHFE gained 2.22%, to 11,045 yuan per metric ton. * Swedish truckmaker Scania opened its first fully-owned factory in China, which is expected to reach a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles, nearly double what its Brazilian plant produced last year. * The strong growth in automobile production and sales has driven up demand for tyres, which is expected to push up spot prices, said Chinese financial information site Tonghuashun Information. * The yen firmed to a one-week high of 150.52 per dollar after the Japanese parliament failed to set a date for its vote on a new prime minister. * A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. * Oil prices rose around 1% after U.S. President Donald Trump said that India promised to stop buying Russian oil. * Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. * China's new bank loans in September increased less than expected, largely due to seasonal factors which may mask underlying weak credit demand, as the country struggles to reverse a prolonged property downturn and address industrial overcapacity. * The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange's SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 173.4 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.7%. ($1 = 150.6500 yen) ($1 = 7.1231 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lucas Liew; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 8:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

NHL Standings

BRIEF-Toubani Resources Says Kobada Gold Project Receives Environmental And Social Impact Assessment Approval

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

LATEST NEWS

Ohtani in a good spot despite struggles at the plate, says LA Dodgers manager Roberts

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

Sinner and Fritz advance to the semis of the Six Kings Slam

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Exclusive-Anthropic aims to nearly triple annualized revenue in 2026, sources say

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen
RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen
RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen
RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen
QUICK LINKS