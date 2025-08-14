LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War

Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War

Khrenin announced on August 13 that Belarus and Russia will practice nuclear deployment planning and the Oreshnik missile system during the upcoming Zapad-2025 military drills.

Russia and Belarus announce nuclear, Oreshnik Missile drills
Russia and Belarus announce nuclear, Oreshnik Missile drills

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 14, 2025 10:00:13 IST

Days before a major meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has made a big claim. Khrenin announced on August 13 that Belarus and Russia will practice nuclear deployment planning and the Oreshnik missile system during the upcoming Zapad-2025 military drills, according to state news agency Belta,

The major development comes just days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s crucial meeting in Alaska on August 15. Both the leaders are set to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Recently, Trump issued a big threat to Putin. He also said that the Russian President will face “very severe consequences” if he does not agree to a cease fire in the war in Ukraine.

Trump has also suggested that if all goeas well with Putin during the meeting, he would push for a second summit, and will also include his Ukrainian counterpart. This comes after a call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, including Britain’s Keir Starmer.

The agenda of the Trump-Putin meeting is to explore solutions to end the Ukraine war.

According to reports after the recently announced military drills, Ukraine’s hope for an outcome from the Trump-Putin meeting might suffer a big setback.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Khrenin said after a closed-door meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, “The head of state demands that we must be ready for all possible scenarios.”

What is the purpose of these drills?

The Zapad-2025 drills are among the largest exercises held by the two countries. Over 13,000 troops will participate in these drills.

Major General Andis Dilans, the Deputy State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Defense for Logistics and National Director for Armaments, said that between 100,000 and 150,000 military personnel are expected to take part.

ALSO READ: Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace

Tags: belarusdonald trumprussiausvladimir putin

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

60-Year Old Man’s AI Diet Backfires, Leads To Rare 19th-Century Diagnosis
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War
Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War
Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War
Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?