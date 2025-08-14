Russia, Belarus To Hold Nuclear And Oreshnik Missile Drills Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On Ukraine War

Days before a major meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has made a big claim. Khrenin announced on August 13 that Belarus and Russia will practice nuclear deployment planning and the Oreshnik missile system during the upcoming Zapad-2025 military drills, according to state news agency Belta,

The major development comes just days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s crucial meeting in Alaska on August 15. Both the leaders are set to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Recently, Trump issued a big threat to Putin. He also said that the Russian President will face “very severe consequences” if he does not agree to a cease fire in the war in Ukraine.

Trump has also suggested that if all goeas well with Putin during the meeting, he would push for a second summit, and will also include his Ukrainian counterpart. This comes after a call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, including Britain’s Keir Starmer.

The agenda of the Trump-Putin meeting is to explore solutions to end the Ukraine war.

According to reports after the recently announced military drills, Ukraine’s hope for an outcome from the Trump-Putin meeting might suffer a big setback.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Khrenin said after a closed-door meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, “The head of state demands that we must be ready for all possible scenarios.”

What is the purpose of these drills?

The Zapad-2025 drills are among the largest exercises held by the two countries. Over 13,000 troops will participate in these drills.

Major General Andis Dilans, the Deputy State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Defense for Logistics and National Director for Armaments, said that between 100,000 and 150,000 military personnel are expected to take part.

