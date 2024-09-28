Russia Condemns Hezbollah Leader’s Beirut Assassination; Palestinians Mourn

Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday, that its long-standing leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday, September 28, 2024, that its long-standing leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Nasrallah, one of Hezbollah’s founders, was a central figure in the group’s operations and leadership for decades. A statement from Hezbollah announced that Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs,” and vowed to continue the “holy war” against Israel in support of Palestine.

Hezbollah Vows to Continue Its Fight

In the wake of Nasrallah’s death, Hezbollah reaffirmed its commitment to resisting Israeli forces. The group, known for its close ties to Iran and its military operations against Israel, stated its intent to carry on Nasrallah’s mission. “We will continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine,” Hezbollah’s statement read, signaling no reduction in hostilities.

Israeli Military Confirms Targeting Hezbollah Headquarters

Israel confirmed its responsibility for the airstrike that killed Nasrallah, with Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stating that Hezbollah’s Beirut headquarters, where the strike took place, was considered a “legitimate military target under international law.” Rear Admiral Hagari also mentioned that Israel had implemented stricter guidelines for civilians in central Israel, limiting gatherings to 1,000 people to mitigate potential retaliatory attacks.

Hamas Issues Condolences to Hezbollah

The Palestinian militant group Hamas issued a statement offering condolences to Hezbollah following Nasrallah’s death. Nasrallah had long maintained that Hezbollah’s rocket launches against northern Israel were part of a broader support front for Hamas and the Palestinian cause. Hamas described the assassination of Nasrallah as a “cowardly terrorist act” and affirmed that resistance movements will continue their struggle, regardless of leadership changes. “Whenever its leaders die as martyrs, they are succeeded by a generation of more valiant, determined leaders,” Hamas stated.

Lebanon Reels from Escalating Violence

Nasrallah’s death comes amidst rising violence between Israel and Hezbollah, which has already left 700 Lebanese citizens dead and displaced thousands from their homes. The escalating conflict follows a series of explosions targeting Hezbollah members, marking the most intense period of fighting between the two sides in years.

U.S. Expresses Concern Over Iranian Influence

The death of Nasrallah, a close ally of Iran, raises concerns about the future of Hezbollah and Iran’s influence in the region. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated the U.S. commitment to preventing Iran and its allied groups from destabilizing the Middle East. Austin stated that the U.S. would continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary actions to prevent further escalation.

Possible Successor: Hashem Safieddine

Speculation is already mounting over who will take over Hezbollah’s leadership in the wake of Nasrallah’s death. Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah figure, is considered a likely successor. Safieddine has held key roles within Hezbollah and is expected to continue the group’s agenda in the absence of Nasrallah.

Israeli Defense Minister: War Is Not With Lebanese Civilians

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant clarified Israel’s position regarding the ongoing conflict, stating that “Israel’s war is not with the Lebanese people.” Gallant emphasized that Israeli military operations are aimed at Hezbollah and its infrastructure, not at civilians, and reiterated Israel’s commitment to defending itself against Hezbollah’s attacks.

Iran Declares Mourning Period

Iran, Hezbollah’s primary backer, announced five days of national mourning following the news of Nasrallah’s death. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, issued a statement honoring Nasrallah as a martyr and symbol of resistance. Iranian state media covered the mourning period extensively, underscoring the deep ties between Iran and Hezbollah.

Palestinian President Abbas Offers Condolences

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also expressed his condolences following Nasrallah’s death, according to the official Palestinian news agency. Abbas acknowledged Nasrallah’s role in supporting the Palestinian cause and emphasized the importance of continued unity among resistance movements in the region.