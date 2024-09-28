Iranian General Killed In Israeli Strike That Targeted Hezbollah Leader

As the Israel-Hezbollah conflict intensifies, Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, a prominent general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, has been reported dead following an Israeli airstrike that also claimed the life of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

According to Iranian media, Nilforushan was killed in the same strike that took Nasrallah’s life on Friday.

While, confirming Nilforushan’s death, Iran’s deputy judiciary chief Ahmad Reza Pour Khaghan, referring to him as a “guest to the people of Lebanon.

Notably, he also stated that Iran retains the right to retaliate under international law. Meanwhile, this incident intensifies pressure on Iran to respond, even as the country has recently indicated a willingness to negotiate with the West regarding sanctions that is severely impacting its economy.

