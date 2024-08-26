Russian Attack On Ukraine: Zelenskyy Calls It One Of The Biggest Combined Strikes

Russia on Monday morning launched over 100 missiles and approximately 100 attack drones at Ukraine, killing at least five people and damaging energy facilities across the country, officials reported. The attacks, which occurred during the morning rush hour, caused power outages and water supply disruptions in various locations, including parts of Kyiv.

Russia on Monday morning launched over 100 missiles and approximately 100 attack drones at Ukraine, killing at least five people and damaging energy facilities across the country, officials reported. The attacks, which occurred during the morning rush hour, caused power outages and water supply disruptions in various locations, including parts of Kyiv. This strike is part of a broader pattern of Russian attacks targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, particularly as winter approaches and the need for electricity and heating intensifies.

Zelenskiy calls it most significant combined assaults recently

The barrage was described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as one of the most significant combined assaults recently. He noted on Telegram that this was one of the largest coordinated attacks the country has faced.

“Over a hundred missiles and around a hundred Shahed drones were used, with a focus on crucial civilian infrastructure.”

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that 15 regions suffered damage from the strikes, with the energy sector being particularly affected. In response, Kyiv officials have urged for the deployment of long-range strikes into Russia. Ukraine has developed and deployed new long-range attack drones capable of hitting targets deep within Russia, including oil refineries and military airfields.

According to Russia’s defense ministry, the attacks targeted significant energy infrastructure in Ukraine, which they claim supports the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

Poland and allies put warplanes on alert

Poland’s military put its warplanes and those of its allies on alert following the assault, which affected western Ukrainian regions bordering NATO member states. The targeted regions included Rivne and Volyn in the northwest, Khmelnytsk in the southwest, Zhytomyr in the north, Lviv in the west, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, and Odesa in the south. At least seven regions experienced damage to facilities.

Moldova, whose power grid is linked to Ukraine’s, reported minor disruptions. In the northeastern Sumy region, a railway infrastructure facility was struck, though details were not provided.

Among the casualties, a 69-year-old man in the Dnipropetrovsk region was confirmed dead, with additional fatalities in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Volyn. The mayor of Lutsk reported damage to an apartment block following explosions, while blasts were also reported in central Kyiv. Air defenses were active around the capital as the air force disclosed the use of 11 TU-95 strategic bombers and other weaponry in the attack.

Ukrainians had anticipated a major Russian missile strike, with the U.S. embassy issuing a warning last week about the elevated risk around Ukrainian Independence Day, observed on Saturday. Kyiv’s military administration reported that around 15 missiles and 15 drones targeting the capital were intercepted.

Both Russia and Ukraine assert that their attacks are aimed at disrupting each other’s military efforts and not deliberately targeting civilians.

